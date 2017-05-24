We know who the Manchester suicide bomber is. Mamamia will not be naming him.

In the wake of 22 people losing their lives, and while 59 others recover in hospital from serious injuries, Mamamia has made the decision to not publish the man’s name who was so callously responsible.

This story is not his.

We don’t want to know the name of the man who stood in the middle of a crowd full of kids and exploded a bomb.

We do not care about his motivation. We don’t care about his cause. There is nothing worth knowing about why a person would do that.

What we will say is that the suspected bomber is a 22-year-old male. Police have also arrested a 23-year-old man in connection to the attack.

The Greater Manchester Police also executed warrants in the districts of Whalley Range and Fallowfield, 5km south of the Manchester city centre, where a controlled explosion took place.

Prime Minister Theresa May has called the attack - the deadliest in Britain for 12 years - "sickening cowardice" targeting "defenceless children and young people".

"All acts of terrorism are cowardly," May said in a statement outside her Downing Street office after a meeting with British security and intelligence chiefs.

"But this attack stands out for its appalling sickening cowardice, deliberately targeting innocent, defenceless children and young people who should have been enjoying one of the most memorable nights of their lives."

Even Donald Trump has refused to label those responsible as "monsters", because it's exactly what they want to hear.

"They would like that term. They would think that's a great name," the President said from the Middle East.

"I will call them, from now on, losers, because that's what they are. They're losers, and we'll have more of them, but they're losers. Just remember that."

Moving forward, we would like the man responsible to be entirely forgotten, and the faces and names of the people he murdered to always be remembered instead.

So this is our pledge, and one we encourage you to make with us: we will remember them, not him.

We will share photos of fans like Georgina Callander, eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos and 26-year-old John Atkinson until we make it entirely clear: fear will not defeat us.

Hate will not trump love. Terror will not blacken our lives.

If you'd like to support the victims of the attack and their families, you can donate to the Manchester attack victims fund here.