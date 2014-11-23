News
MM baby news: One of our own is pregnant!

Up the duff.

In the family way.

Harbouring a fugitive.

Expecting.

Bun in the oven.

On stork watch.

Our Editor-in-Chief, Jamila Rizvi, is all of these things.

Jam and her partner Jeremy are getting married next month, and it turns out that there will be an extra guest at the Bridal Table.

Jam’s baby is 13 weeks old, so [*frantically removing shoes to do the counting*] our Baby-in-Chief will arrive towards the middle of next year.

Double congratulations for Jam and Jez!

Don’t worry, we’ll make sure your wedding champagne does not go to waste.

