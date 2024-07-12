If you loved watching Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, put this playlist on repeat.

Here we go DCC!

Whether you were watching on in awe of their athletic ability or shocked by the realities of professional cheerleading, it seems like everyone has been soaking up Netflix’s new doco series America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders.

We can’t stop talking about the DCC, so we’ve pulled together some iconic tunes from the show plus Mamamia’s full debrief on the topic (it took us a few episodes to get through it all) for your listening pleasure.

Let's just say, we've been well and truly thunderstruck.

Listen here:

Continue reading about Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders:

Feature image: Getty