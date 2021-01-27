The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Thursday January 28.

Ex-principal Leifer to face Vic court today.

Former Melbourne school principal Malka Leifer will face a court on Thursday after landing back on Australian soil 13 years on from allegedly fleeing to Israel.

Leifer, escorted by Victoria Police, completed the final leg of her extradition from Israel on Wednesday night.

The ex-educator touched down at Melbourne airport aboard a commercial flight from Singapore at 8.44pm and was taken into 14-day quarantine.

Australia's Attorney-General Christian Porter noted her arrival marked the end of a long and complicated legal battle.

"The arrival of Ms Leifer in Australia will bring relief to alleged victims who have waited many years for this moment," Mr Porter said in a statement.

"It is now important that the legal processes are allowed to proceed in Victoria without commentary which could affect that process."

Leifer will face Melbourne Magistrates Court via a video link on Thursday for her first appearance.

It is expected 74 charges of child rape and sexual abuse stemming from her years as principal of Elsternwick's Orthodox Adass Israel School will be formalised during the hearing.

Leifer has previously denied all allegations.

After fleeing Australia in 2008, she was first arrested in Israel in 2014 only to be freed from house arrest on the condition she undertook psychiatric assessments.