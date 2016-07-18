Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has stood by his election promise of minor changes to his ministry.

As flagged during the campaign, only minimal changes have been made in the Cabinet, with all existing ministers to remain within Cabinet.

Senator Matt Canavan has been promoted to Cabinet as Minister for Resources and Northern Australia.

The Turnbull Government will no longer have a sole Environment Minister, with Josh Frydenberg taking on the expanded Environment and Energy portfolio.

Greg Hunt will move to Industry, Innovation and Science.

Mr Turnbull praised Mr Hunt’s work in his former role, which he held since 2013.

“Mr Hunt has been an outstanding Environment Minister. He has a keen understanding of innovation.”

Former Industry, Innovation and Science minister Christopher Pyne will be appointed to the new role of Minister for Defence Industry, within the Defence portfolio.

Deputy Nationals Leader Senator Fiona Nash will add Local Government and Territories to her regional development role, while Kelly O’Dwyer’s title will change to Minister for Revenue and Financial Services.

Paul Fletcher will become the Minister for Urban Infrastructure, where he will prioritise the Western Sydney Airport.

Senator Scott Ryan will become Special Minister of State in the Finance portfolio, while Dan Tehan will become the Minister for Defence Personnel, in conjunction with his ongoing role as Minister for Veterans Affairs.

Mr Tehan will also take on the new role of Minister Assisting the Prime Minister for Cyber Security.

Michael McCormack will become the Minister for Small Business, in the Treasury portfolio.

Turnbull to work ‘constructively’ with Senate

Mr Turnbull used the press conference to emphasise his party’s economic plan, saying his team would provide stability in the face of “significant economic and fiscal challenges”.

He said the Coalition would work with the new Senate to pass budget legislation, after it goes through the Cabinet and joint partyroom process.

“Budget repair is absolutely critical,” Mr Turnbull said.

Assistant Ministers revealed

There are three new appointments as Assistant Ministers:

Luke Hartsuyker will be Assistant Minister to the Deputy Prime Minister;

Senator Zed Seselja will be Assistant Minister for Social Services and Multicultural Affairs;

Dr David Gillespie will be Assistant Minister for Rural Health, a responsibility previously held directly by Senator Nash

Additionally, Karen Andrews will become the Assistant Minister for Vocational Education and Skills.

Alex Hawke will become the Assistant Minister for Immigration and Border Protection, while Keith Pitt will become the Assistant Minister for Trade, Investment and Tourism.

Craig Laundy will become the Assistant Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science.

Other than these changes, all other Cabinet Ministers, Ministers and Assistant Ministers will continue in their current roles.

