'I just culled my makeup bag. Here are 6 products that didn't make the cut'.

It's that time again, sweet lambs. That time of the year when I scratch my perpetual Virgo itch and do a massive cleanout of my beauty stash. It's when I get rid of all the stuff I don't use. The stuff that doesn't work for my face.

Because 2023 is a new year and I really want to be able to zip up my makeup bag and not have to pilfer through a zillion products to find the ones I actually use on the daily.

At the risk of sounding all braggy Sue, I test a LOT of products throughout the year - which makes this quite the task.

Invariably, I always end up hanging on to a lot of makeup products that never quite made their way into my regular makeup routine for whatever reason.

And trust me - it isn't easy getting rid of stuff! Especially when it's fancy or has pretty packaging. Sucks.

I don't toss them in the bin, obviously. I'm not a monster. I'll pass them on to (bribe) family and friends who can use them.

Before I jump into it, a little reminder that beauty is very much a 'you do you' space - because while a certain product might be a hard no for me, that doesn't mean it isn't someone else's absolute go to!

So, y'know - each to their own, yeah?

Below, I've pulled together a list of which makeup products I'm ditching this year - and the ones I'm subbing in instead.

1. Matte foundation.

Oh my god, here she goes again.

But seriously, you guys - I don't know why I still keep trying to make matte foundation happen on my face. It's not going to happen. It's just so painful.

My skin doesn't like being covered in heavy formulas - it clings to dry patches, feels like I'm wearing a mask, and doesn't blend well. I'm breaking out in hives just thinking about it.

So, that's why I'm ditching it for good. For me - it's luminous, sheer foundation or skin tints from here on in.

2. Setting powders.

I generally don't like using face powders because of my dry skin (did I mention I have dry skin?) - it can be more prone to a cakey look post-powder and just feels like poo. But goodness - whenever one comes across my desk I have the uncontrollable urge to brush it all over my face and give it another go.

But like the matte foundation thing, it's just not going to happen. I'm better off sticking with a setting spray or a balm to help me nab a long-lasting finish.

3. Matte lipstick.

While I can definitely appreciate a beautiful matte lipstick - hooly dooly. They look like sh*t on my lips. They do! They just do. And they make them feel gross too. Plus, they just don't last the distance - no matter what it promises on the packaging.

As someone who doesn't really wear lipstick in the first place, it's confusing to me why I have about seven matte lipsticks sitting in my makeup bag at all times. It just doesn't make sense.

So, yes. Hydrating balms and lip oils moving forward.

4. Powder blush and highlighter.

Listen, I've always loved a powder blush and highlighter. There are so many pretty options out there and I can honestly say I keep a lot of them just because they look nice. But the fact of the matter is, I don't like how they sit on my skin these days. It's just not the same.

They tend to chill in the creases and lines around my eyes and make everything look a little tired and... not great.

So, I'm officially getting rid of these and instead sticking with the creamy formulas that I know work better on my face - they look way more natural and blend effortlessly into my skin.

5. Heavy-duty brow gel.

I have unruly brows that take up at least half of my face. But something I've discovered as of late is that while I like to keep them looking neat and in check with brow gel - I'm really not a fan of that stiff, laminated, brushed-up-but-not-moving kind of look. And I have quite a few products that do this.

The issue is my brow hairs are far too long, and while it might work for other people - it tends to look really unnatural and weird on me.

Instead, I'm opting for tinted brow gels that offer a bit of volume and hold, while still letting them look fluffy and not, like, glued to my face.

6. Full-coverage concealers.

In the same vein as matte foundations, full-coverage concealers just don't work for my skin anymore. In fact, I'm pretty sure they never have. How awkward!

They always lean towards this weird grey/ashy colour under my eyes - which is ultimately disappointing, because it's exactly the opposite of what I want.

Instead, I'm going to be reaching for simple colour correctors and use just the tiniest amount underneath my eyes to make it look as natural as possible.

So, there you have it! Are we still friends? Call me!

Want to hear more from Erin Docherty?

