SNEAK PEEK: 5 things you need to know about Magic Mike Live.

When it comes to putting on a show, Magic Mike Live brings a little something extra to the table.

Conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a wild, immersive live dance and acrobatic spectacular based on the hit movies of the same name. It's fun, it's funny, and it's basically one huge unforgettable night out with some twists you won't see coming.

We're pretty lucky because it's coming to Australia this December, kicking off in Sydney, followed by Melbourne in June and other cities to be announced later.

So, without further ado, here are five things you need to know about Magic Mike Live that will convince you to book those tickets ASAP.

1. It's arriving just in time for Christmas, as if we ordered it from Santa...

Magic Mike Live Australia officially kicks off on Thursday, December 17 at Sydney's Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park, which means that snapping up a ticket doubles as both a Christmas present to yourself and the chance the kick up your heels and catch up with friends after an incredibly tough year.

Many of us have spent this year locked away indoors, living with stress and worry and only being able to see the faces of our loved ones via a Zoom screen. This is your chance to take a break, reconnect with your friends and remind yourself of the magic that comes from watching a live performance. It's practically a glass of champagne for your soul.

I mean, can you argue with this?

"It's practically a glass of champagne for your soul." Image: Magic Mike Live Australia.

2. It's not just about looks, these performers are extremely talented.

How...did you do that? Image: Magic Mike Live Australia.

The cast of Magic Mike Live have some pretty impressive resumes.

Firstly, there's a pair of brothers. You might recognise dancer and choreographer Charles Bartley as runner-up on So You Think You Can Dance, and he's since worked on projects ranging from television to theatre and most recently performed for Usher.

His brother Anthony Bartley is a dancer, choreographer and teacher who has performed alongside Kylie Minogue and Rita Ora, while also touring in shows like The Bodyguard and Dirty Dancing: The Immersive Experience.





Chris Van Doren has regularly performed on The X Factor Australia, The Voice AU, The Masked Singer and Australia’s Got Talent and was one of the elite dancers selected for the cast of Opera Australia’s Carmen at the Sydney Opera House.

Rounding out the talented cast is actor and theatre-maker Amy Ingram, whose TV credits include Bull, Harrow, Camp and Mabo, and Max Francisco who can be seen in music videos for artists such as Enrique Iglesias, Calvin Harris and Gwen Stefani.

Want to get a sneak peek at the Australian cast in action? Here's how an audience in Belgium responded to a preview there:





3. It's actually a show created by women for women.

It's pitched as a show that's "made for a woman’s gaze but directed at a woman’s heart", so let's find out more about that.

So we know the show was conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, who produced and starred in the original film, but there are also plenty of women in the creative mix who have shaped the show into what it is today.

Alison Faulk is the co-director and choreographer of Magic Mike Live and has worked with the likes of Janet Jackson, Britney Spears, Missy Elliot and Miley Cyrus, and has worked on 10 feature films. In fact, she choreographed dance sequences you know and love from the Magic Mike movies.

Teresa Espinosa also had a hand in choreographing the live show and has worked with everyone from Missy Elliot, to Mariah Carey, Pink and Rihanna.

Rachel O'Toole, Anita La Scala and Marina Toybina also round out the creative team behind the show in production, scenic and costume design so you know these women have taken care to create a production that will both entertain, empower and entice.

4. The Magic Mike Live venue is literally one of a kind.

In cooperation with Het Spiegelpaleis in Belgium, Magic Mike Live has created the world’s largest Spiegeltent, named The Arcadia.

If you allow me to set the scene, the Arcadia is a beautiful, two-storey, fully customised venue where every detail has been meticulously curated by Channing Tatum and the Magic Mike Live creative team especially for the people of Australia.

When speaking about the venue, Alison Faulk, the show’s co-director and choreographer, said "there’s really nothing else like it in the world. It is the most beautiful, special place for people to experience the show and has allowed us to do things with our performers that just haven’t been possible anywhere else in the world."

Take a look inside The Arcadia at Magic Mike Live Australia:

One more thing about the venue: There's a full COVID safety plan in place, as well as an exchange/refund policy if you're unwell or waiting for a test result on the day.

5. It's an indoor-outdoor experience, so you'll want to come early and stay late.

You'll want to make the most of your Magic Mike Live night in this one-of-a-kind venue, by taking advantage of all the little treats on offer and enjoying the unique indoor-outdoor atmosphere.

The Arcadia lobby will be stocked with a delicious assortment of food and beverages – including an actual mini food hall.

But the fun doesn't stop once the show starts, as bottle service, champagne, cocktails and other beverages are also available throughout the show from the waitstaff. Perfect for any kind of celebration, really - a hens' party, birthday, girls' night out, whatever you fancy.

If you're going to finish off 2020 in style, you might as well go all out at Magic Mike Live. A night of thrilling, exciting live performance and cocktails doesn't sound too bad, does it?

For more information on Magic Mike Live Australia and to book tickets, visit magicmikelive.com.au.