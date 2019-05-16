Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. “I had to shower in front of men.” Lauren Huntress has unleashed on Married at First Sight.

With former MAFS contestant Clare Verrall set to discuss the controversial reality program on Sunday Night this weekend, fellow former “wife” Lauren Huntriss claims she, too, wants to expose the program.

Taking to Instagram to share her thoughts on partaking in the televised social experiment, Lauren revealed she was “forced” to shower in front of cameramen.

Lauren, who was paired with Matthew Bennett, threw her support behind Clare's appearance on the current affairs program, urging followers to tune in.

In a promo for the segment, 2016 MAFS star Clare says she was “completely ripped to shreds” over her time on the reality show.

And Lauren this week told her followers on Instagram she wished she had been approached to speak against the “horrendous show” too.

“Would you be happy to have four men film a shower scene of you with nothing other than a small towel covering your parts?” she put to her fans.

“This was just one of the many things I was forced to do,” Lauren alleged. “I won’t say anything more until the time is right.”

Sunday Night airs at 8.30pm on Sunday on Channel 7.

2. Paris Hilton was asked to say three nice things about Lindsay Lohan. She did the exact opposite.

Yikes.

It seems Paris Hilton couldn't think of a single nice thing to say about her former party pal Lindsay Lohan during an appearance on Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live.

So instead she... ripped into the troubled star with a simple, yet brutal, comment.

Playing a round of 'Plead the Fifth', in which stars are given the chance to either refuse to answer a question or share their opinion, the host asked Paris if she could say three nice things about Lindsay.

She... couldn't.

After a suspenseful pause, she succinctly said that Lindsay "is beyond," before adding, "Beyond lame and embarrassing."

It was a very Mean Girls moment.

Paris later told Jenny McCarthy on SiriusXM that she regretted the snarky comment, Elle reports.

"I didn’t know what he was going to ask. And I just, at that moment, I didn’t even know - he was was like, say three nice things, I didn’t know what to say. And I feel bad now ‘cause like, whatever. It’s beyond. I really, I didn’t know what to say, but then I talked to my mum last night after and she taught me if you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all," she continued.

But when asked whether she'd ever write a song about Lindsay, Paris couldn't help herself: "I wouldn’t even write a song about her. It’s beyond."

In other news, could "beyond" be the next piece of Paris Hilton slang to make its way into our vocabulary since "That's hot"?

We're into it.

3. You can now stay the night in the original Spice Girls bus and SIGN US UP.

The year was 1997.

You were sitting on the couch surrounded by the girls, and sat down to devour Spice World on VHS.

That's when you saw it for the first time. It had all the features of a regular bus, but it was painted with a Union Jack and essentially a six-year-old girl's dream bedroom.

It was... the SPICE GIRLS' BUS.

And now, as an adult human, you can pay real money to stay there.

For just $184 a night, you can literally spend the night in the Spice Girls bus. But here's the catch: it's only available for two nights, June 14 and 15. These dates coincide with the group's reunion concert in London, and the bus will be parked in Wembley Park.

If you don't quite remember what all the fuss was about, let us refresh your memory.

There was '60s decor, poles to dance on, and shaggy carpet - it was Austin Powers meets the '90s. But the owner of the bus, a woman named Suzanne Godley, has given the bus a small makeover, giving the wheels some new (but still shaggy) carpet and a very essential "Girl Power" neon sign.

Girl power, indeed.

4. The trailer for Black Mirror season five is here and we’re already obsessed.

The trailer for Season 5 of Black Mirror is here and it features... Miley Cyrus, which is confusing for everyone.

Love Supreme's song 'Lonely Feelings' plays in the background of the trailer, as a man yields a gun whilst shouting about his phone. We also witness a lonely popstar (yes, played by Miley Cyrus) who despite millions of fans, is desperately alone.

In addition to Miley, the actors featuring in the fifth season, which only contains three episodes, include Anthony Mackie, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, Damson Idris, and Andrew Scott. Not to mention Nicole Beharie, Pom Klementieff, Angourie Rice, Madison Davenport and Ludi Lin.

The theme for season five of Black Mirror is "loneliness" in the digital age. And we're all set to binge-watch the newest season on our laptop alone in bed when it returns on June 5.

5. These theories about Lord Varys' rings prove he's the ultimate Game of Thrones player.

Warning: This post contains a LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 5. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief. Ready? Let’s go!

Lord Varys was undoubtedly one of the most intelligent – and complex – characters that Game of Thrones has bestowed upon us.

Also known as the ‘Master of Whisperers’, the ‘Spider’ or even simply ‘The Eunuch’, Varys always stressed he did everything “for the good of the realm”.

You could also say he’s a messy b*tch who LIVES for drama.

Correction: Was. Because in the penultimate episode ‘The Bells’, we lost our favourite schemer when Daenerys executed him by burning him alive.

But… we’re pretty sure Varys’ death wasn’t in vain. He was arguably the most well-informed man in Westeros, and fan theories are flying around all over the joint about his potentially very significant final actions.

Let’s dive in and explore the best Varys theories, shall we? Check them out in our earlier post here.