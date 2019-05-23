Celeb in 5: Thursday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Oh. MAFS Mike’s podcast is here to tell you all about the differences between men and women.

Good lord here we go again.

Mike Gunner, the MAFS contestant who just won’t go away and take his sweeping, archaic statements on gender with him, is still claiming to be the expert on how women are different from men and it’s making our brains hurt.

If we've said it once we'll say it again; we truly hope no one is taking actual advice from Mike's self-titled podcast.

His latest problematic musing was dropped casually in a chat with former MAFS star Bella Frizza and his new girlfriend Jessica Williamson, where Frizza said she thinks women first go into relationships from an 'emotional' point of view, while men are more 'physical.'

From there, Mike basically told her to sit down and be quiet while he explained exactly what men and women look for in relationships because excuse me, he once married a stranger on the television.

"I think that guys, I can only speak for me. You need chemistry, you need attraction," Mike began.

"Maybe it goes back to, you know, we have to choose a partner or a mate, to sound a bit more primitive, where she's able to carry our children, and that we're going to be attracted to her and want to have more children with her."

Um.

He then explained the female point of view, because while men (from Mars) and women (from Venus) are very, very different, Mike understands the intricacies of both genders.

"Girls do the same. They want a big, strong guy that can protect her and her baby and provide for her and that hasn't changed," Mike said.

Hang on... what year is it?

2. Before every sex scene Jessica Alba films, she has to down a shot of tequila.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to shoot a sex scene in a movie, Jessica Alba will be the first to tell you that it's definitely not sexy.

Instead, she threw around words like "weird" and "disgusting".

Yikes.

Speaking on The Skinny Confidential Him & Her with producer husband Cash Warren, she responded to Warren's misunderstanding surrounding how it could NOT be fun to "hook up with a stud", even if it is just for work.

"I guess that’s the difference between me and you. It’s disgusting most of the time because [co-stars] are usually a stranger,” Alba pointed out.

Using examples from her previous films Some Kind of Beautiful and Sin City, she said: “I think Pierce Brosnan and Bruce Willis are very attractive gentlemen, but like, it’s weird."

“When you’re choosing to want to be with someone in that way, it’s very intimate,” she continued. “You’re breathing on someone, it’s all there, you’re smelling the skin... You want to choose who you’re doing that with, and you gotta really pretend.”

She then admitted that she needs "a shot of tequila" before getting down to it.

“I’m gonna say I’m unprofessional, 100 per cent. Because I feel like really good entertainment people don’t have to do that.”

She continued, “Sometimes it’s days and days of the same thing, and you have to recreate that moment every time, recreate the peak of your intimacy from this angle and that angle and this angle and that angle,” she continued. “And by the way - everyone’s right here! Nothing about it is alone in the room.”

Yeah, we would probably need the tequila too...

3. Days after Kendell Jenner said she could see herself marrying Ben Simmons, they’ve split.

After telling Vogue Australia she could "one day" see herself marrying NBA player and Australian Ben Simmons, sources say he and Kendall Jenner have gone their separate ways.

Oh...

According to news.com.au, friends of Simmons claim that at the same time a new Vogue Australia cover story dropped in which Jenner, 23, spoke of her budding relationship with Simmons, 22, he was out partying without her.

There was also buzz among the group that he was freshly single.

Speaking to the publication prior to the split rumours, Jenner explained why she kept the relationship low-profile:

“I’m very young and right now I feel like relationships aren’t always super-certain and I don’t want to bring too much attention to something if you don’t really know long term (that it’s going to be),” she said.

“A relationship is only meant to be between two people, and the second you make it the world’s business is when it starts messing with the two people mentally. Like once everyone is let in, you’re letting all these opinions into your relationships, and I don’t think that’s fair.”

When asked if she could see herself marrying Simmons, she responded: “Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day."

4. Um. Gwendoline Christie gave away the ending of Game of Thrones two years ago.



Warning: This story contains spoilers for the final season of Game of Thrones. You've been warned.

Well, well, well.

It turns out Gwendoline Christie actually gave away the ending of Game of Thrones two years ago.

In an interview back in 2017, Christie, who plays Brienne of Tarth, correctly guessed who would end up on the Iron Throne.



In the interview, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) predicted that Daenerys Targaryen or the Night King would rule Westeros – but Christie had other ideas.

"Don't you think that it's going to be someone out of left field?" the actress asked.

“Those seem like the obvious choice, and what we know about the show is that it constantly surprises you. So, I’m wondering if it might be Bran.”

Well, it looks like her predictions were right all along.

5. Denise Richards was married to Charlie Sheen for four years. It "aged her terribly".

As Denise Richards and her best friend Patrick Muldoon chatted over lunch, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star came to a conclusion that surprised precisely no one: “My ex-husband’s aged me terribly I think,” she mused.

That ex-husband, of course, is Charlie Sheen.

In the segment on Real Housewives, Richards recalled an unusual Thanksgiving dinner she shared with Sheen and a sex worker he brought along to the occasion.

“Charlie came over for Thanksgiving for dinner a few years ago, and he had a hooker in the car in the driveway,” she said. “He was afraid to tell me. ‘Uh, you know, well, she’s in the driveway. Is it OK if she’s in the driveway?’ I said, “Ugh, I’ll set a f**king plate’.”

Richards, 48, and Sheen, 53, were married from June 2002 to November 2006. They co-parent (not always easily, Denise says) their daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 13, after going through a nasty split and custody battle.

You can read the full story right over here.