News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

reality tv

Australia reacts to the most intense MAFS trash fight in the history of reality TV.

ADVERTISEMENT

IT’S HERE.

The night we’ve all been waiting for.

The MAFS reunion and all the ~drama~ we could possibly dream of.

Cyclone Cyrell returned, Sam shaved, and Lizzie’s facial expressions are still as glorious as ever.

We of course have two huge reasons to celebrate: Heidi has left Mike (rejoice!) and like a pot luck barbecue – Martha and Cyrell have arranged to bring the dinner party trash fight.

We thank them from the bottom of our hearts.

(OH – and we’re also stoked about Cam and Jules’ engagement announcement, of course).

…But back to the drama.

It all started when Martha demanded her husband Michael not talk to Cyrell, because that’s how grown ups act at dinner parties in reality TV world ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

But Cyrell does what she wants.

As the wine flowed and more shade was thrown, things got intense, with Martha deciding to tip wine on Cyrell’s head. As you do.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the cast of every McDonald’s ad in Australia having to restrain Cyclone Cyrell (if our bosses are reading this, we need tomorrow off):

Tags: channel-9 , mafs2019 , news-stories , reality-tv-2

Related Stories

Recommended

LEAVE A COMMENT