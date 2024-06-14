Two months on from the MAFS finale, mum and dad are fighting.

Something is going on between MAFS faves — Timothy Smith and Lucinda Light — and that something isn't good.

As first reported by Yahoo Lifestyle, Timothy and Lucinda have unfollowed each other on Instagram. For those who aren't chronically online, this is about as official as a friendship breakup can get.

It gets worse. They are no longer tagged in each other's photos on the platform which suggests they've blocked each other too.

I'm in painnnnnnnnnn.

This is a far cry from the delightful Lucindothy antics we've seen on social media since the couple exited the MAFS experiment.

We reached out to both Timothy and Lucinda for comment.

Timothy didn't wish to respond but Lucinda told us that she respects "Tim's need for unfollowing me and I've expressed to him that my arms and doors are always open."

Back in May, we spoke to Timothy about how often he caught up with his ex-bride.

"We see each other, I wouldn't say all the time but we went out to dinner two weeks ago. We're catching up next Saturday up in Brisbane — our paths cross every couple of weeks," he told Mamamia.

What went wrong? What started this feud? Why am I so attached to my parasocial mum and dad I met on TV?

Australia fell in love with Lucinda and Timothy on the 2024 season of Married at First Sight. She was the ying to his yang, as the twosome managed to balance each other out between Lucinda's openness with her emotions and Timothy's off-and-on emotional repression.

They became the voice of reason among a cast of particularly loose brides and grooms. Timothy's penchant for stirring up drama in each episode was phenomenal viewing, as was Lucinda's hilarious musings about life and relationships.

Lucinda and Timothy in happier times. Image: Nine.

They ended their journey just before Final Vows, but concluded their relationship on friendly terms. Timothy even revealed there was "still hope" for himself and Lucinda to get back together one day. What a dream.

But the dream is dead.

It's unclear what caused the rift, but the unfollowing came after Timothy posted a TikTok about "getting rid" of people in his life.

"If people don’t respect your time — and respect is a big word — if they don’t appreciate or respect the time that you give people, cut them out. Get rid of them," he said.

"Time is the most valuable commodity that we have. We give it out so flippantly for free, and if you don’t respect it and appreciate it, then get rid of them. Don’t let anyone waste one minute of your life and time because if they don’t respect it, they don’t deserve to have it."

Feature image: Nine.