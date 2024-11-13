Jono and Ellie were caught in a MAFS cheating scandal. They’ve just made a huge step.

Married At First Sight's couple-who-weren't-actually-an-official-couple, Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough, are still going strong.

In fact, they've just made a huge step in their relationship, which began after the MAFS contestants were matched with different people on the experiment: Jono was married to Lauren Dunn and Ellie was paired with Ben Walters.

They might have had a rocky start, with their rumoured relationship becoming the subject of a MAFS cheating scandal, but it turns out this was the recipe for long-lasting love: the couple has purchased their first home together on the Gold Coast.

This caps off a year of the couple travelling around Australia and Europe, with both Jono and Ellie documenting their journey on Instagram and their joint TikTok.

"What a year. You. MAFS. Trolls. Love. New friends. A lap around Australia. A yacht. Europe. A new business and now a new house," Jono wrote on Instagram.

"There's been highs and lows. Laughter and tears. Elation and stress. But we made it. A year in the bag and here's to many more to come. Love you my honeypie."

Jono shared a video montage (as one does) to announce the big news.

Ellie also shared the exciting news on her Instagram. "And finally, if that wasn't enough, SURPRISE we bought A HOUSE! Because nothing says 'I Love You' like getting into an eye-watering amount of debt hahaha," she wrote.

"2024 isn't over, maybe we just finish the year off by getting a dog? Kidding… sort of.@jono.mccullough I love you. You really are one in a million. I love this life we are creating together."

After MAFS aired the reunion, the couple told 9Entertainment they had fallen in love and Jono was moving to the Gold Coast to be closer to his girlfriend.

"We've dropped the L-bomb," Ellie said.

"We were drunk one night at a mate's birthday party and Ellie was like, 'I want to tell you something'," added Jono. "I was like, 'I love you too'."

The couple revealed that they "absolutely" saw themselves having kids in the future.

Ellie and Jono have been open about the trolling and hate they still receive from disgruntled MAFS fans. But they have no regrets, as Jono told 9Entertainment that what began as innocent texting between the reality stars during the experiment "turned into a coffee, which turned into dinner, which turned into drinks".

Since then, Ellie said they "haven't spent a moment apart".

