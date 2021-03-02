How Australia reacted to the absolutely unnecessary and downright brutal 'hotness ranking' on MAFS.

To catch up on all the MAFS 2021 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps and visit our MAFS hub page. Don't want to miss a recap? Subscribe to our recap newsletter.

While Married At First Sight has never been a show that we turn to for moral guidance, it seems the reality show has taken a tumble into particularly toxic territory.

And it's making us all feel rather sick.

This week we saw the brides and grooms rank the 'hotness' of their fellow brides and grooms - which even by just typing out that sentence we know that this is a terrible idea that should never have gone ahead.

But alas, production pushed forward and let their contestants proceed with this 'hotness ranking'.

This 'confession test' left one bride in tears, another completely self-conscious and ripped apart almost all the trust between the couples.

It seems the show is leaning into toying with contestant's fragile emotional state more so than ever - something that Dr Trisha (who has now left MAFS) was immensely worried about.

While we just try to lower our blood pressure following that shocking episode, here's what the rest of the country thinks about the absolutely unnecessary and downright brutal 'hotness ranking' on Married At First Sight.

