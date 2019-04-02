Australia reacts to literally the worst decision in the entire history of MAFS.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page and join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group. We’ve got you covered.

Tonight it was time to watch Heidi and Mike’s slow-motion walk down to trees draped in toilet paper to do what we’ve been waiting for all season.

As in – the night we’d finally see Heidi walk way from Mike and find herself a man who wouldn’t forget to buy her dinner.

The partner we all deserve.

Alas, she chose to say, and we’re not mad, just disappointed.

And so was Australia.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the worst commitment ceremony decision all season:

(Spoilers: some were just salty theirs was dedicated to an entire lone episode ¯\_(ツ)_/¯).