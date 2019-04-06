Here's everything we know about what will happen during the explosive MAFS finale.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out The Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page, join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook group and sign up to our weekly Mamamia Celebrity newsletter. We’ve got you covered.

This season of Married at First Sight went on for 876 too many episodes, but we aren’t complaining. And now with the end in sight, precisely half of Australia’s population no longer knows what do with their weeknights.

So in anticipation of the finale of one of the most dramatic seasons of reality TV ever, we’re stocking up our fruit bowls and taking a look at exactly what we know will happen at the reunion based on all our very reliable evidence.

Watch the trailer for the MAFS reunion finale. Post continues.

Here are the facts of what is set to unravel this Sunday and Monday night on Married at First Sight.

The Cyrell and Martha fight

Yes, well. What would the return of Cyclone Cyrell be without a storm?

This scene in the preview looks intense, as Cyrell and Martha go head to head after Martha, married to Michael, pours a glass of red wine on Cyrell’s head.

This leads Cyrell to respond like this...

Then in a one-on-one chat, Cyrell delivers an absolutely brutal line: "I’m just going to say it now," she tells Martha. "You are as fake as your nose, lip and boob job.

"It’s a shame you couldn’t find a plastic surgeon that could fix your personality because that’s what’s the fakest."

Ouch.

On an Instagram post by @mafsfunny that shows photos from the incident, Cyrell commented, "No! If guys only knew! How she planned it! Nothing brave. Just the actions of a dirty, sneaky rat (sic)."

And oh Cyrell, if you only knew how excited we are to watch this.

Sam and Ines reunion

Oh. We almost forgot about the cheating affair that happened before Jessika Power and Dan Webb. Actually, no we didn't. Because Ines Basic will forever be etched into our minds as one of the most brutal reality TV contestants of all time.

Their short-lived affair caused drama when it was exposed during one of the commitment ceremonies. But the couple, unlike Jess and Dan, opted to leave the experiment separately after Sam revealed to Ines that he didn't see a future with her outside of the reality TV show.

In the preview for Sunday's episode, viewers can see a short snippet of Ines, a legal assistant, shouting at Sam "Don't you ever make me question my worth" during the final dinner party.

According to news.com.au, the former flames have a one-on-one discussion about their time on the show which leads to upset.

"They have a deep and meaningful chat about why Sam didn’t re-couple with her and eventually Ines ends up losing it and completely starts freaking out," a source told the publication.

"He did belittle her though, he said, ‘Let’s just talk like adults here there’s no need to get angry.’ Then she just started talking about all this crazy s**t."

The source continues: "She started screaming at him and going completely off her head and Sam just sat there nodding, he didn’t say a word, he didn’t even look at her which just infuriated Ines even more."

According to New Idea, Sam doesn't actually return for the final session with the relationship experts after their fiery interaction.

"He knew this would be where the experts show everything he said about Elizabeth and all the details of his affair with Ines, so he bolted," a source told the magazine.

And by the looks of it in the trailer, John Aiken indeed does replay the pair's fling, which leaves Elizabeth Sobinoff in shock.

Jessika and Dan dispute

We know that things become tense between Jess and Dan, who are in a relationship after the two cheated on their respective partners, during the season finale.

As is shown in the preview, the psychologists show all contestants – who were unaware of the cheating attempt at the time – the moment Jessika tried to lure Nic Jovanovic into swapping partners with her.

This apparently leaves Webb in shock, following the revelation that Jess tried to cheat with other husbands as well.

Jessika revealed on Friday that Dan actually dumped her following the reunion, telling news.com.au, "Dan and I did have a little break after the reunion."

"He’d seen the video of me saying I was sexually attracted to Nic, and his ego was hurt. Dan already knew about the conversation between Nic and I, he just didn’t know the extent of it."

Eeeek!

Heidi and Mike... break up?

After Heidi and Mike said their final vows and Mike confessed his love for Heidi, viewers were skeptical about whether they would last. And New Idea has since claimed that just two days after filming those final vows, the couple broke up following Heidi discovering Mike "had felt pressured to say he loved her".

The Daily Mail published photos of the couple arriving to the reunion separately, suggesting the pair definitely have broken up.

And in the preview, Heidi is seen crying during a conversation with Mike as he looks on... confused? Oh, Mike.

There really is just one word to describe how this reunion looks to play out: Brutal.

The Married at First Sight reunion airs this Sunday and Monday on Channel 9.