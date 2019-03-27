News
reality tv

Australia thoroughly enjoyed Dan's awkward response to Jessika declaring her love for him.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight 2019 recaps and gossip, check out the Twins recaps, visit our MAFS hub page and join our ‘Married at First Sight Lols’ Facebook groupWe’ve got you covered. 

Oh… my.

A woman just declared her love to her fake husband after approximately 12 seconds of being together, and his response was almost as awkward as saying “thank you”.

Tonight was the ~final MAFS dinner party~, and while we’d pretty much lost all interest in them since Cyrell left, tonight’s ep was surprisingly juicy.

Complete with a screaming match between Mike and Jessika, intense emotional chit chat and the experts enjoying themselves a little bit too much – we were left feeling pretty satisfied.

Our favourite the most excruciating moment being when Jessika told Dan, her second husband in two months (god this show is weird) that she loves him, and he took a very long time to say “Yeah… I think I do too” with about as much enthusiasm as Ning on the prospect of sleeping with her husband Mark all season.

Even expert Trish – who has barely moved all season – winced in pain.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

