The MAFS editing fail that proves the experts don't really chose the couples, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. The MAFS editing fail that proves the experts don't really chose the couples.

Ah, Married at First Sight, you've done it again. You've given away more juicy details through your editing fails.

This time, it involved matching the contestants.

According to The Wash's Instagram, a viewer spotted an editing fail that suggests couples were paired together prior to the show, and it wasn't actually the experts who chose them.

In the photos shared, the viewer noticed that the contestants wore the same outfit in their individual photos to be matched and to the first dinner party.

Honestly, we're not that surprised. This is reality TV after all.

2. Brooke Blurton says she felt pressured into ‘coming out’ on The Bachelor.

Ex-The Bachelor contestant Brooke Blurton has shared some new insights into her time on the reality TV dating show.

During an interview with Abbie Chatfield on her podcast It's A Lot, Brooke explained that she felt pressured to "come out" to Bachelor Nick Cummins.

"That spread like wildfire around the house," Brooke told Abbie on the podcast, about her sexuality. "[But] no one cared! At the time, no one gave a shit."

After a while, she felt pressure from other contestants to tell Nick Cummins. Specifically, Brittany Hockley.

"I had a couple of wines because I was like, I’m so over this, this is annoying, it’s getting on my nerves really. Because it’s not a thing. If I want to tell him, I want to tell him. If I don’t, I don’t," she said.

"[Brittany] got so defensive about it. It was a pathetic discussion. It was a conversation that I didn’t really wanna have," she added.

However, speaking to Pedestrian.TV, Brittany denied the whole situation.

"Brooke did approach me while we were filming about a rumour she had heard that I wanted her to openly discuss her sexuality," Brittany said. "As I told Brooke at the time of filming and still firmly maintain, production were trying to push a narrative that I refuse to be a part of. I have never spoken negatively about Brooke or her sexuality as it’s simply a non-issue for me."

"I think Brooke is a wonderful person and a wonderful role model and I hate that she believes I have ever spoken negatively about her," she added.

3. Bella Varelis used to date the new Bachelor, Jimmy. Here’s her opinion of him.

We finally got our first look at the new 2021 Bachelor earlier today. And it looks like he's already got the stamp of approval from an ex-Bachie contestant.

On Thursday morning, Channel 10 announced that pilot Jimmy Nicholson will be the man heading out roses this year.

While Jimmy isn't famous like previous Bachelor and Bachelorettes, he does have a connection to last year's runner-up Bella Varelis.

According to The Wash, Jimmy previously dated Bella after she appeared on Locky Gilbert’s season of The Bachelor last year.

"Hahaha yeah we were chatting and went on a couple dates towards the end of last year, we got set up by a friend," she told the publication.

"He’s a really lovely human, definitely deserves to find love!"

Bella, who is now dating photographer Will Stokoe, went on to say that they're still friends and that's all.

4. Meghan Markle responds to the claims from royal household staff that she is a bully.

Meghan Markle has denied claims that she bullied staff while living at Kensington Palace, with a spokesperson saying she "is saddened by this latest attack on her character".

This week, the UK’s The Times reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s communications assistant Jason Knauf submitted a complaint against the Duchess back in 2018.

The publication also reported that Meghan allegedly "drove two personal assistants out of the royal household and undermined the confidence of a third staff member".

Now, a spokesperson for the couple has released a statement saying Meghan has denied all claims of bullying.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," the statement said.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

The report comes ahead of Meghan and Harry's tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, which airs in the US on CBS on Sunday.

5. "Wasn't 19 a little young?" John Mayer is not safe on social media.

Early in Taylor Swift's career, one of the internet's favourite past times was dissecting the lyrics of her songs to figure out who they were about.

The hope was always that it would be a famous ex. One people could gossip about, giving insight into a relationship we'd seen play out in tabloids months earlier. The narrative was always sexist, playing into that tired old joke of 'don't date Taylor Swift, she'll just write a song about you'.

In 2010, with the release of her third album Speak Now, there was one song that didn't require much digging.

It was titled 'Dear John'.

Not only did this confirm that long held rumour that Swift had a relationship with her former friend and Hollywood's resident bad boy, John Mayer, but it offered insight into what kind of relationship this was, in her opinion.

It didn't sound good:

Well maybe it's me and my blind optimism to blame

Maybe it's you and your sick need to give love then take it away

And you'll add my name to your long list of traitors who don't understand

And I'll look back and regret how I ignored when they said "run as fast as you can"

Swift sung about games and tests and feeling like the floor could fall in at any point. And as the chorus asked, 'Don't you think I was too young to be messed with?'

She was 19 when they dated. He was 32.

This is old news, of course. It happened more than a decade ago.

But in 2021, Mayer joined TikTok. And people are once again writing to him; 'Dear John'.

When John Mayer joined TikTok.

Mayer's TikTok journey began with a joke, where the 43-year-old wondered how to flip the camera and wondered out loud if he had to meet the app's 15-second video length.

It was typical of his humour, but it did not receive the response he expected.

His comments were overrun by lyrics from Swift's songs, questions about if 19 was 'too young' and the very apt "you're not safe here, John".

Image: TikTok.

He didn't address the content of the comments, but he definitely saw them.

In response, Mayer posted a video of himself pretending to listen to someone, nodding along with a bunch of 'mmhms'.

"POV: You're berating me and I'm hearing you out," he wrote.

Image: TikTok.

He then posted another video of himself singing "that was a weird day, that was a real weird day".

"Goodnight new friends!" he wrote. "More fun tomorrow."

Since then, he's ignored the comments and continued posting other content. But it has got everyone else talking.

