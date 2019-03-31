Celeb in 5: Sunday's best entertainment and gossip news.

1. Excuse us, but MAFS’ Cyrell has posted a cryptic message to Nic on her Instagram.



Cyrell has posted a bizarre tribute to her MAFS husband Nic on her Instagram and… we’re all just a bit confused.

The 29-year-old shared a video collage including photos of her and Nic throughout their marriage, accompanied with the caption: “For Nicolodeon. I’ll always want you to be happy. Even if this means you find happiness without me. #forgivebutdontforget#mydiamonddemons”.

The video was accompanied with the song Happier by Marshmello, featuring the lyrics, “Then only for a minute I want to change my mind, ’cause this just don’t feel right to me, I want to raise your spirits, I want to see you smile but know that means I’ll have to leave.”

Nic responded with a very amiable comment, writing “Awwwwww. This is so beautiful! I love it… I’m so happy we can be friends. This was such a huge experience that we shared and I am so grateful it was with you. Thanks for all the memories so far!”

So Cyrell is ‘forgiving but not forgetting’ and Nic is… happy about that.

Right. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

2. Martha Stewart and Snoop just recreated an iconic Titanic scene and we have so many questions.

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg just recreated the ~romantic~ scene in Titanic and precisely nobody asked for this.

It’s part of a trailer for their VH1 series Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge, and… we have questions.

Like why is Martha being Leonardo DeCaprio and why is Snoop Dog holding a chip fryer?

No. Why is he holding two chip fryers?

There are some things we will never know.

You can watch the whole video over on YouTube.

3. Um. It turns out Nicolas Cage was drunk and can't remember his Las Vegas wedding.

Oh. It turns out Nicolas Cage was 'on the sauce' in Vegas when he married Erika Koike, a marriage which lasted four days.

According to The Daily Mail, the 55-year-old Hollywood star was seen yelling "she is going to take all my money" and "her ex is a druggie, her ex is a druggie".

There are now reports that the marriage might be annulled.

Throughout his career Cage has had a string of marriages.

Between 1995 and 2000, he was married to actress Patricia Arquette. He was later in 2002 married to Lisa Marie Presley for 107 days, and between the years of 2006 and 2016, he was married to a fan, Alice Kim.

Alice Kim was a waitress at a Los Angeles restaurant that Cage frequented. After their wedding, Kim - who was 20 years younger than Cage - pursued a career in acting.

They married two months after meeting and their relationship lasted for 14 years before separating in 2016.

Cage and Kim had a child together, a son named Kal-El (yes, the same name as Superman) who is now 13 years old. Cage has another son called Weston, now 28-years-old, who he had with his girlfriend in 1990, Christina Fulton.

4. "Morning." Kim Kardashian has shared a rare early morning selfie with Kanye and their kids.

Kim Kardashian has shared a very rare candid with her family lying in bed this morning.

Despite the photo being early in the morning, Kim is sporting a full face of makeup, and the kids, North, Saint and Chicago are all happily smiling, while Kanye looks at the camera in quiet panic.

While most people probably don't look like that first thing in the morning, the family are #squadgoals nonetheless.

5. Vanessa Amorosi was at the top of the charts in the early 00s. Then she just disappeared.

When Vanessa Amorosi descended onto the main stage at the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games closing ceremony, lowered from the roof of ANZ Stadium in a silver geometric cage, the crowd went wild upon hearing the opening lines of ‘Absolutely Everybody’.

It was the same year iconic runner Cathy Freeman celebrated her history-making 400-metre sprint gold medal draped in an Australian flag, and Aussie music legends like Kylie Minogue, Midnight Oil, Jimmy Barnes and John Paul Young performed some of the biggest songs to come out of our country.

At just 17 years old, the Australian singer-songwriter had made it.

After being discovered at 15 singing in a Russian restaurant in Melbourne, Amorosi’s rise to pop stardom is the kind of story we just don’t hear about anymore.

Long before Instagram and YouTube, the Melbourne teenager was performing at shopping centres before releasing her first album The Power while still in high school. The debut album reached number one on the Australian album charts, earning her six ARIA nominations in 2000.

While her international counterparts – Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Jessica Simpson, S Club 7, to name a few – carved out their spots in the pop world with low-rise jeans and blonde hair, Amorsi was refreshingly different.

Read the full story on Mamamia.