A cheating scandal and living with Jessika Power: Everything we know about MAFS' Cameron.

We're only the second week into Married At First Sight and there's already a rumoured cheating scandal on our hands.

Are we surprised? Absolutely not. Are we still shamelessly invested? Yes, yes we are.

This time around, the cheating scandal is rumoured to involve the 32-year-old crane operator Cameron Dunne and 30-year-old pilates studio owner Coco Stedman.

Those who have been following the show will know that Cameron has been matched with bride Samantha Harvey. And things started off pretty great between the pair... that was until their honeymoon.

Thanks to the good ol' trusty honesty box, Cameron told Sam that she wasn't his type and had no "emotional connection" to her, despite sleeping with her the night before.

Now, it appears Cameron is interested in a very different bride.

"I mean I would have been happy to be matched with you," Cameron tells Coco in a trailer for tonight's episode.

Ahead of tonight's shenanigans, we decided to round up everything we know about Cameron, including all the cheating rumours and his connection to two past reality TV contestants.

Here's what you need to know.

Cameron's life before MAFS and connection to SAS' Arabella Del Busso.

Before signing up to be fake married on national TV, Cameron was single for two years after returning from working in the mines in Western Australia.

While he now works as a crane operator, he also used to compete on stage as a bodybuilder.

"This is what we do, this is who we are, putting own bodies through pain and suffering to look the best at our weaknesses why because it’s a addiction [sic] that what we do at our strongest has so much influence in how we look at our weakest! Already keen to do it all again," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself looking very tanned and buff.

When it comes to dating, Cameron told Channel Nine that he's used to being put in the "friend zone" but he also "self-sabotages" due to "trust issues after being cheated on in the past".... interesting.

While his relationship history remains a bit of a mystery, the 32-year-old was linked to SAS Australia contestant Arabella Del Busso, who previously dated NRL player Josh Reynolds.

Earlier this week, Arabella told Woman's Day that she's known Cameron "for 10-plus years".

"He's such a lovely person and down-to-earth," she added.

When asked if the pair had any romantic history, she responded, "I can't kiss and tell..."

Cameron's living situation with Jessika Power.

While it's his first time appearing on MAFS, Cameron is certainly no stranger to the show.

The 32-year-old currently lives with season six contestant Jessika Power, who I'm sure you'll all remember from the wild MAFS reunion earlier this year.

"Jess is actually my housemate – we currently live together on the Gold Coast," he told New Idea.

"When I needed a place to stay, it just came up that she was able to take me in. I'm quite close to her brother, Rhyce, so it kind of just happened from there."

The Power pair have even given him advice about the show.

"It's been really nice living with her because she and Rhyce have been through the whole process of MAFS before – they've got first-hand experience that not too many people do."

Do Cameron and Coco cheat on MAFS?

Rumours have been going around for a while now that Cameron cheats on his wife Samantha with fellow contestant Coco. Because 1) this is MAFS and 2) a major editing fail bloody spoiled it.

In case you missed it, one of the show's early episodes included an opening montage scene where a contestant is heard saying "I wish that the experts matched us".

We then see a shot of two people who are out of focus, concealing their identities. But then it cuts to a very clear shot of a man with a tribal tattoo on his arm.

And who do we know who has a tribal tattoo on his arm?

Mr Cameron Dunne, that's who.

While it's not entirely clear who the mystery bride is, we do know that she's a brunette which narrows it down to either Coco Stedman or Belinda Vickers. But based on her voice and the two seconds we get to see her, we're going to lock in Coco.

Cameron's wife, Samantha also responded to the cheating rumours during an interview on Hit Hobart 100.9 with Jimmy & Nath this week. But she was careful not to give away too much information.

When asked if Cameron cheats on her during the show, Sam replied "Look, you guys are going to have to watch and see it all play out. This whole moral thing that is coming up now will be raised again later in the show… you guys are going to have to watch to find out because that’s a massive spoiler and I’m not going there."

The hosts then asked if she was going to be involved in drama this season.

"Yeah… I literally… I promised my mum and dad I’d go on the show and wouldn’t be in any drama. That I’d be the quiet little mouse at the end of the table, but… [laughs]"

And just in case we needed more evidence of an impending cheating scandal, a source told the So Dramatic! podcast that "Coco felt a spark with Cameron at the dinner party and she set her sights on him immediately."

"They were flirting all night, much to the disapproval of Samantha," the source told host Megan Pustetto.

Coco later apparently invited Cameron over to her apartment "to spend the day together bonding".

"Coco and Cameron both confided in each other about the problems they were having with their partners... Cameron knows Sam [Carraro] from back home but they actually had beef, they didn’t get along. He tells Coco that [Sam]’s a pig to women and that she basically should leave him."

"Then, at the commitment ceremony, Cameron was gonna leave, but he chooses to stay in order to pursue things with Coco."

Meghan goes on to explain that the pair apparently hook up, they keep it a secret "and no one actually finds out about it until the final reunion".

That said, "there is a dinner party where it does come out that they do share a special connection". Samantha then catches wind of it and "it turns into a huge blowup", but Coco and Cameron denied that anything happened.

According to the source, Coco and Sam end up leaving the experiment that week but the cheating scandal is later brought up at the reunion and "all hell breaks loose".

Yikes. It looks like we're in for another wild season ahead.

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Nine.

