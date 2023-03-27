'They had instant chemistry.' Who's hooked up with who since the MAFS final vows.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Nothing is certain in this life except for death and taxes and MAFS contestants hooking up with each other.

Now that MAFS 2023 is winding up, the ex-contestants are becoming less subtle about whose DMs they've been sliding into post-production.

And look, it could be love. (Okay, there's a 99 per cent chance it isn't love.)

Here's your guide to all the post-MAFS partner swaps:

Lyndall and Josh

Lyndall Grace was matched with Cameron Woods on the show. While the pair got off to a good start, their relationship has circled the drain over the past couple of weeks.

And it seems like they've both hooked up with other contestants since filming ended.

According to So Dramatic, Lyndall kissed fellow MAFS groom Josh White (yes, Disney Dad) during a wrap party in Sydney.

A source told the podcast the pair “hooked up multiple times” and Josh even flew to Perth to visit Lyndall.

However, those two crazy kids didn't make it.

So Dramatic reports that Lyndall has since called Josh a "dog" (Toy Story pajamas and all!) and told the other contestants she "doesn't like him anymore".

Cameron and Tayla

It will come as a surprise to precisely no one that Cameron has apparently hooked up with MAFS intruder Tayla Winter since MAFS filming wrapped up. So Dramatic is even reporting that Cameron might be moving to Tasmania to be with Tayla.

While they didn't hook up during the show, their attraction was apparently obviously to everyone else on set - including Lyndall.

“Cam and Tayla were heaps into each other from the moment they met,” a source told So Dramatic. “They had instant chemistry.

“It all went downhill because of Cam wanting Tayla. Cam always joked about [Tayla] having bigger tits, and with Tayla, it would be like having three different girlfriends.”

Apparently, Lyndall even had words to say on that matter during the reunion.

“Lyndall said at the reunion that things changed [with Cameron] when Tayla entered the experiment," a source told the podcast.

Jesse and Janelle

Bonding over their shared trauma.

It seems like Jesse Burford and Janelle Han might have taken a leaf out of Shania Twain's book and hooked up with each other after their perspective partners did the dirty on them.

As you'll recall, Jesse's partner Claire Nomarhas and Janelle's partner Adam Seed had a pash on a drunken night out in the early weeks of the experiment.

Jesse was suspicious from the start, but they convinced him there was nothing going on until finally a guilt-ridden Claire confessed to him.

Jesse and Janelle stayed in the experiment with their partners for a few more weeks before going their separate ways.

But it seems the jilted lovers may have struck up their own relationship in the real world.

The ex-MAFS contestants were photographed holding hands at Falls Festival in Perth in January.

Since then, the pair have been spotted having brunch together and eating chicken wings in Perth together.

Janelle told Pedestrian TV's We’ve Done The MAFS podcast that she was just good friends with Jesse but she'd choose him in a game of 'f*ck, marry and leave'.

“I love Jesse. Jesse’s one of my friends,” she said.

“Jesse will surprise you. He is someone who looks tough on the outside and is a big softie on the inside, which is one of my types.”

Ah young, jilted love.

