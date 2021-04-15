MAFS' Bryce explains that viral video of him fighting at a Melbourne club, and more in Celeb in 5.

1. "Melissa got shoved to the ground." Bryce explains that viral video of him fighting at a Melbourne club.

MAFS' Bryce Ruthven has given us a rundown about what happened the night that viral video was taken of him fighting at a Melbourne club. And it turns out, there's a lot more to the story.

In case you missed it, the So Dramatic! podcast shared a video of Bryce arguing with a security guard outside Bond Nightclub on Instagram earlier this week. A woman who said she was the girlfriend of an employee working that night told host Megan Pustetto that Bryce "spit at a guard" and was "kicked out because of the fight".

However, in an interview with Hit Network’s Hughesy, Ed and Erin earlier today, Bryce claimed he "never spat on a security guard".

"Two men and two women came up and sort of just cowardly attacked us," Bryce told the hosts.

"In the beginning we thought they had no idea who we were because we were with a group of about 12 people including Liss’s parents for her sister’s birthday."

"The first thing I saw was Melissa get shoved to the ground by one of the guys then I was like ‘OK, what the hell is going on’."

They went on to say that Bryce was texting Courtney throughout the experiment and stayed in contact until "the last few weeks" of the show.

"Bryce ended it with her pretty much the day before last night’s [final vows] episode was filmed [in December]. He came back to Canberra, he was in a bit of a bad way because he’d had a lot of people going at him over her [during filming]. So he met up with [Courtney] and said, 'I’m going to end this'."

Let's hope we get to the bottom of this 'secret girlfriend' once and for all when the MAFS reunion airs 7:00pm on Sunday.

3. Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr just got together to chat about their “modern family”.

Miranda Kerr and Katy Perry are much closer than we all thought.

On Friday, Kerr, who shares 10-year-old son Flynn with Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom, hosted an Instagram Live, where the two women talked motherhood, wellness and their "modern family".

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child, Daisy Dove, back in August 2020. While, Miranda Kerr has two more children, Hart and Miles, with her husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel.

During the video, fans were surprised to see how close Kerr and Perry are, as neither women have discussed their friendship in detail before.

"I just feel so blessed to have her as part of our family and I think she’s amazing," Kerr said about Perry. "She’s obviously incredibly talented. She’s always been so supportive of me."

At one point during the video, the mums talked about when Bloom and Kerr's son Flynn stays with his dad and Perry.

"Like, it's so funny, whenever it's time for Flynn to come over to our house, Flynn will always bring these amazing, nuggets of knowledge on either skincare or food. Like, we stopped eating eggs at our house," Perry said.

"At first, when he came over he was like, 'Oh yeah, I don't really eat eggs. We don't eat eggs at our house.' I was like, 'Oh sh*t, another thing... And then I looked it up and I was like, 'Oh my God. No more eggs.'"

They also both discussed how fulfilling motherhood is.

"The kids are my No. 1 love, as you know. It's just the best thing in the world, being a mum," Kerr said.

Perry agreed, saying: "It's the best job, it's the most fulfilling. I mean, I feel like, you know, I got the opportunity to climb every single mountain, especially career-wise, and see those views and a lot of them I was really grateful for. But there was no feeling like the feeling when I had my daughter. That was like, all the love that I was ever searching for."

Watch the whole video here.

"Look more like sisters," one fan wrote.

"Wait what... ? I thought this was Ashley," another commented.

Looks like good genes run in the family!

5. In 2019, Colton Underwood was the first 'virgin' US Bachelor. He's just come out as gay.

Colton Underwood, who was the US Bachelor in 2019, has come out as gay.

In an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, the former NFL star, who previously appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, shared he came to terms with his sexuality earlier this year.

"For me, I've run from myself for a long time, I’ve hated myself for a long time," he said.

"I'm gay and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it, and the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know."

Image: Good Morning America. Image: Good Morning America. Although Underwood shared he's the "happiest and healthiest" he's ever been, the 29-year-old admitted that it hasn't been easy.

"I got into a place with my personal life that was dark and bad. I got to a place where... I would’ve rather died than say I’m gay," he shared.

"There was a moment in LA that I woke up, and I didn’t think I was going to wake up. I didn’t have the intentions of waking up. I think that for me was my wake-up call."

In the interview, Underwood shared he "just felt different" from the age of six. However, after growing up in the Catholic Church, he struggled to accept his sexuality.

"I used to wake up in the morning and pray for him to take the gay away. I used to pray for him to change me," he said.

"I literally remember praying to God the morning I found out I was the Bachelor and thanking him for making me straight," he continued.

"I remember that vividly, of saying like, 'Finally, you're letting me be straight. Finally, you're giving me a wife, a fiancée.'"

For more on Colton Underwood, read our earlier article here.

