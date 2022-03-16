"She b*tched about me at the hens party": 7 brides share their bridesmaid-from-hell stories.

This week on Married At First Sight, Olivia decided to share a story about the time she had been a very, very naughty bridesmaid. Specifically, one that cuts up very, very expensive bridesmaids' dresses.

"I was a bridesmaid for a dear friend," she said in a piece to camera. "She picked out these awful brown bridesmaids' dresses. When I owned the dress for six months, she asked me if I liked them. And I was like, 'I don't. I hate them, they're disgusting. It looked like a noose. Like, why are you making me dress like a poo?' And then she got cranky with me and she fired me from being a bridesmaid."

Of course, this interaction didn't exactly make the bride feel great about her upcoming nuptials. So she decided to ask Olivia to give back the dress after cutting her from the bridal party - but Olivia took the term 'cut' very literally.

"I cut it up and sent it to her. [Laughs]. Into five pieces with the kitchen scissors just chop, chop, chop, chop, chop. People think I'm just a sweetheart. But look, I can be b*tchy. I can be awful at times."

Watch: The bride who dumped her bridesmaid. Post continues below.

Just to add some context around this palava, the aforementioned bridesmaid dress is actually a lovely halter neck-style draped gown in burgundy - not "poo coloured" - and it's actually from a pretty luxe Aussie designer label. Just to sink the knife in further.

And look, we're sure there is more to this tale, but Olivia's blast from the past has since sparked plenty of women to share their own horror stories of bridesmaids behaving badly.

So without further ado, here are 7 women's experiences with a bridesmaid-from-hell. Enjoy.

From Susie:

"This goes back to 2004. *Lucy and I had been friends at university and travelled Europe on our gap year. We had a huge falling out and didn't see each other for two years. Our families were close friends, so I asked her to be a bridesmaid. Big mistake. Huge. Lucy offered to do the flowers for our wedding. She was very creative but also super disorganised. I only had two requests - no roses and all white. She asked me to go to the flower market with her the Thursday before the wedding. We got up at 4am and when we arrived, it was closed. She'd forgot to check the opening hours. So she had to go to a local florist and find what she could. She could only find roses.

"Then it came to nails. The day before the wedding I'd invited my bridesmaids to have their nails done - my treat. She was supposed to come, but she didn't turn up. Then she rang in a panic and said she needed help so the other bridesmaids and I met her at my apartment and helped her with the continuing flower debacle. All our newly done nails were trashed. Everyone was quiet and tense but no one said anything. At some point we ended up in the bathroom fighting. She was yelling at me, saying it was so unfair she had to do the flowers by herself even though I'd told her many times we could all help - just not the day before the wedding. My sister arrived and sent everyone away."

Image: Canva.

Susie continued: "Then dresses: I told my bridesmaids to wear whatever they liked in black. I just asked to see their outfit before the wedding so I could make sure they matched roughly. She never showed me her dress. She turned up in an old black dress from her wardrobe. On the day of the wedding, all my bridesmaids were invited to the hotel for hair and makeup. Again, my treat. She didn't show up. No call to let me know. We were at a hotel in Melbourne and the wedding was in country Victoria so we all piled into the cars and drove 1.5 hours to the reception venue. She still wasn't there. We waited. No one could get hold of her. She finally arrived as we were pulling out to drive to the wedding. No hair. No shower. No makeup. Looking grumpy. We didn't speak throughout the entire wedding or reception. Finally, speeches: I thanked her for doing the flowers in my speech. I made a thing about how beautiful they were. I searched the crowd for her face and couldn't find her. I found out later she'd left an hour before the speeches. That was April 2004. I haven't seen or heard from her since."

From Jamila:

"In my bridal party I had six bridesmaids, but only one of them - let's call her Steph - made my wedding pretty tough. I had asked the girls to all choose a collective hairstyle so things would look uniform and seamless. I didn't mind what the hairstyle was, as long as it was up and not down. Now the bridesmaids all decided to go with a low bun, which I was fine with. This decision was made six months ahead of the big day. And 16 hours before the wedding, Steph decided a low bun "wouldn't suit her triangular face" and refused to have a low bun and instead wanted a low ponytail. I said no, as we had already agreed upon the hairstyle months before and I didn't want any sort of stress before the event - I was getting married, that was stressful enough! It ended up resulting in a huge fight, and the other bridesmaids yelling her into doing a low bun. Exhausting."

Image: Canva.

From Kelly:

"Turns out, my bridesmaid didn't really like me all that much. I've known Georgia* for 13 years. At my hen's night, Georgia insulted a few friends which meant I had a put out a few fires while she sulked outside mocking everyone audibly. Later that night, another bridesmaid drunkenly admitted she'd heard Georgia b*tching about me. The next day, my friends airdropped me images and videos from the night and in one of the videos, I could hear Georgia. So I sent her a message and blocked her number. So although I tell this story with humour and laugh at the audacity of her, I'm so hurt and I'm so sad that our friendship is over. I really wish she'd fought harder for us. She's helped fix many issues in my life over the last decade and I hate that she couldn't fix us. But I guess she didn't even want to try, she'd broken us." Image: Supplied.

From Maree:

"My two sisters were going to be my bridesmaids at my wedding. We had everything sorted - the dresses, the hair, the makeup, the shoes, everything. One of my sisters, *Lauren, then met a guy. A French guy to be exact. And the two began a whirlwind relationship. And instead of being my bridesmaid and attending my wedding, Lauren decided to go to France with her boyfriend of a few months to meet his family. Now, I think that was wonderful that they were serious about their relationship but surely my sister could have waited a few weeks or even days AFTER my wedding - but no. So I just had one bridesmaid."

From Claudia:

"When your hair and makeup gets delayed because your bridesmaid keeps asking the makeup artist to do touch-ups, and you spend more money on alterations to her dress until she's comfortable with it than you would on your own dress... Or when they refuse to wear the dress or shoes (even when you're paying). That was the tip of the iceberg and it only got worse."

Listen to Hitched: The bridal party. Post continues after audio.





From Annabella:

"My bridesmaid was also engaged when I was planning my wedding and then was dumped by her fiancé four months before my wedding day. It was rough, but I thought she was feeling okay about it by the time the wedding rolled around. However, on the morning of the wedding, just as we were about to walk down the aisle, she burst into tears and was sobbing so loud the entire church could hear. I think it hit her all at once and kinda by surprise, but she was a wreck all day and never made it down the aisle because it was 'too much'. During the reception my husband said he was sh*tting bricks because he thought it was me having a meltdown before the walk down the aisle and that I was going to be a runaway bride."

From Maggie:

"When I met my third husband John, he was still in a relationship with someone else. So when we started dating, my friends weren't completely taken with John for the above reason. But 20 years later, we are still married and very happy. When it came to the wedding, I decided to just have two bridesmaids as I wanted a more low-key event for my third time going down the aisle. But one of them made the planning experience extremely frustrating. The whole time she told me she didn't like John, she tried to 'set him up' with other women in a bid to prove that he would cheat on me (he didn't), and she also was a pain when it came to the fashion. She explicitly told me she disliked my wedding dress. It was very simple, with a scoop neckline and straight silk fabric, but her comments were unnecessary and mean. We haven't had much contact since John and I got married, and I'm okay with that because I've made plenty of friends since who are far kinder."

Names have been changed in this article for privacy reasons. Their identities are known to Mamamia.

Feature Image: Channel 9/Mamamia.