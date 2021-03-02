The DM that proves Belinda had a boyfriend before going on MAFS, and more in Celeb in 5.

1."I literally know one of her exes." The DM that proves Belinda had a boyfriend before going on MAFS.

In today's steaming hot dose of MAFS tea, it looks like Belinda Vickers actually had a boyfriend before going on the show. And a mystery DM has just called her out on it.

In case you need a refresher, Belinda, who fake married Patrick Dwyer on the show, claimed that she "never had a boyfriend" and told one of the contestants "I’ve just never had a relationship. So, like, I need help".

But now, the So Dramatic! podcast have shared a DM via Instagram page Winnie Blues that claims that Belinda has not only in a relationship, but she's had "multiple bfs".

"She used to go to Cloud and I literally know one of the exes," the unnamed person wrote in an Instagram story.

At this stage, we honestly don't know what to believe.

But here's hoping we get to find out more about Belinda when Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7:30pm on Channel Nine.

2. Jamie Doran is taking legal action against Bachelor in Paradise. Here’s how’s his case is going.

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Jamie Doran has given an update on his lawsuit against Network 10 and Warner Bros. Australia.

Speaking to The Wash, Jamie, who also appeared on Angie Kent's season of The Bachelor, explained that the case is not about money and is intead about "protecting future reality television contestants".

"As far as I’m aware, there’s no union for reality television contestants. There’s no system in place, which protects contestants from being manipulated by production companies," he told the publication.

"This has never been about compensation or money for me, it’s about protecting future reality television contestants. I’m going to do everything I can, to make sure no future reality television contestant has to go through what I’ve had to endure over the past two years."

The 40-year-old also spoke about the lawsuit earlier this year, telling The Daily Telegraph that he just wants it "done and finished".

"It’s like a black cloud that’s hanging over my head at the moment. It’s been really stressful for me. This has been going on since August," he told the publication.

According to The Wash, the case will likely be before the courts in August.

3. "Stop calling and texting me, Timothy." There's a feud erupting between Eden Dally and Timm Hanly and we can't look away.

Love Island's Eden Dally has leaked some text messages and DMs with The Bachelorette's Timm Hanly and my goodness, our eyes are glued to this chaos.

In the messages, shared by the So Dramatic! podcast's Instagram, Timm messaged Eden to "turn it up" and "get the media to start writing" about them.

"Keen to turn it up bra? This is just another opportunity to start driving our insights through the roof and get the media to start writing about us, but we have to make bang with it," Timm wrote.

"No one wants to see anything more than two c**ts who genuinely hate each other’s guts have it out," he continued.

"So let’s give the people what they want. I’ll think of a way to kick it off. Maybe a video or something," he added. "Something that c**ts are gonna wanna share around and the media to write about but I’ll let you know. What you reckon?"

While Timm doesn't specify what money-making project he wanted to get Eden involved in, we assume it's one of those boxing matches the reality TV boys do. And Eden was not even slightly interested.

"How’s your insights going Timothy? Are you taking boxing seriously or you need me to get you more followers? Let’s hope you are or you will end up like this again, but this time in 20 seconds," Eden captioned the screenshot.

When Eden failed to reply to Timm, he followed up with a text. And again, Eden wasn't interested.

"It’s the 39 second man. Call me bruz," Timm texted him.

"This c**t. How’s I gave you the respect to send you the message because of our mutual friends and you got none back. Now I actually wanna flog you," Timm continued.

"Who’s this?" Eden finally replied.

Lol.

4. Netflix's Ginny and Georgia made a "sexist" joke about Taylor Swift. Now she's responded.

Last week, Netflix released its latest TV show, Ginny & Georgia. The comedy-drama follows a mother and daughter (Georgia and Ginny), and during the final episode, they have an argument about Ginny's relationships.

When Georgia asked Ginny if she broke up with her boyfriend, her daughter replied, "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift".

And now, Taylor Swift has responded.

"Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back," the singer wrote on Twitter. "How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s**t as FuNnY.

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess," she added.

Good on her.

Netflix is yet to respond to Swift's comment but we hope her standing up for herself will make these shows realise that they can't get away with bringing women down.

5. Prince Harry's biggest fear is history repeating itself. It's easy to see why.

Over one year on from their decision to step back from the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally ready to talk about their groundbreaking decision.

The couple, who recently announced they are expecting their second child, will join Oprah Winfrey for a televised 90-minute interview on Monday.

The interview will reportedly cover the couple's move to the United States and their decision to retreat from their royal duties.

As Oprah herself said in a teaser for the interview, "No subject is off limits".

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Prince Harry said in a trailer for the interview, referring to his late mother, Princess Diana.

"For me, I’m just really relieved to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side, because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago," he continued.

"It's been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we had each other."

The teaser for the interview comes just days after Prince Harry's highly publicised interview with The Late Late Show's James Corden.

While driving around Los Angeles in an open-top double-decker bus, Harry told the host that his decision to leave behind his royal duties was about ensuring the wellbeing of his family, and escaping the British press.

"It was never walking away," he told Corden.

"It was stepping back, rather than stepping down. You know, it was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like and it was destroying my mental health," he continued.

Read our full article on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle here.

Feature Image: Channel Nine.