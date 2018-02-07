Married at First Sight just gifted us reality TV's most awkward moment.

Oh… Troy.

In last night’s episode of Married At First Sight Troy did a thing… a thing we have never seen on reality TV before.

He… he… patted and scratched his new fake wife’s head like she was some kind of small doggo he had spotted in the park.

It was… bizarre.

But also we could not look away.

Troy told his new wife, Ashley, he was doing it so she would look him in eye… which seems like a weird way to go about it… but OK.

And Ashley’s face was just like this ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

In case you missed it, Troy is the groom who likes to eat tins of tuna in between violently brushing his teeth.

He also likes to manically swing around a tennis racquet while laughing like some kind of goofy side character in a British sitcom.

Troy is the best thing on TV this year.

He is fake married to Ashley the flight attendant, who is slowly realising that although Troy is the best thing on TV this year, he might not be the best husband.

You know, because he pats and scratches his new wife’s head like she’s a small doggo and then laughs like said goofy side character from a British sitcom.

We cannot wait for tonight so we can watch the next installment of Married At First Sight Troy Doing Weird Things Then Laughing About Them.

