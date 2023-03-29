'Sexting' drama and a full page of receipts: Everything we know about the MAFS reunion.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.



Aaaaand breathe.

Because after far too many hours of television, recapping, and Harrison's... entire being, the Married At First Sight 'experiment' — as Nine are still desperate to call it — has ended for another year.

Well, kind of.

There are, of course, two reunion episodes left to air, where the cast reunite for a dinner party final chat on the couch, to talk through the absolute messes they've found themselves in over the course of the season.

It was filmed in December last year, and we're sure a lot has happened since then, but these episodes are always a s**t show, which is why we all tune in, right? Word on the street (and in the promo) is that this year is no different.

The reunion will air across two nights on Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3, but if you simply cannot wait, here's everything we're expecting to see.

Cam and Tayla's 'sexting' comes to light.

Call me basic, but I AM REALLY EXCITED ABOUT THIS DRAMA.

There have been rumours about Cam (who was fake married to Lyndall) and Tayla (who was fake married to Hugo) having the hots for each other since the very beginning of the season when intruder Tayla shared a rogue Instagram Story calling Lyndall a bully.

I mean, all the cuts to Tayla when Cam was speaking, and vice versa, were NOT subtle.

This was also NOT SUBTLE. This was also NOT SUBTLE. We're about to find out more about that. In the promo, we see Lyndall thank Cam for respecting her — which is obviously some form of scathing sarcasm.

According to the So Dramatic! podcast, Lyndall claims during the reunion that things changed in her and Cam's relationship when Tayla entered the experiment.

And Lyndall herself hinted we'll see some confrontation in an interview with TV Week.

''There were some really hard conversations with Tayla – ones I wasn't particularly comfortable with,'' she said.

The widely believed story is that Lyndall discovered Cam and Tayla had been 'sexting', or at least getting a little freaky on FaceTime.

Tayla confirmed as much during a mid-season interview with Kyle and Jackie O, saying that during a phone call before the reunion ep was shot, Cam had whipped his penis out (I'm so sorry) in a club to show her.

"He said 'Do you want me to get it out?' And I said 'Yeah, I dare you to.' And I didn't think that he actually would," she explained.

Riiiiiiiiiiiighto.

Bronte questions Harrison's 'secret girlfriend', and Harrison brings receipts.

Cast your mind back to episode one, when Harrison was just your regular douchy MAFS groom and not the most audacious villain we've ever had the misfortune of watching.

At his (fake) wedding to Bronte, allegations of a 'secret girlfriend' he had been seeing on the outside were relayed to Bronte. It turned out that girlfriend was Bachie album Abby Miller — giving us the reality TV crossover we didn't know we needed.

Harrison admitted to seeing Abby before the series, but denied they were still dating or that she was 'waiting' for him on the outside.

At the reunion, Bronte is expected to question this story and the rumours that Harrison and Abby picked up right where they left off once he finally left the show.

According to So Dramatic!, she reached out to Abby just days before the reunion was filmed seeking clarification on their relationship timeline, but didn't hear back.

In a plot twist, Harrison got his hands on those messages in anticipation of confronting Bronte at the reunion.

In the promo, we see him proudly holding up a piece of paper, and the mental image of him excitedly printing off this tea is so funny to me.

Long story short, the Bronte and Harrison mess is going to stay... a mess.

Dan confronts Sandy, but it backfires.

According to Woman's Day, Dan dragged himself away from the ocean one last time to appear at the MAFS reunion, because he had some unfinished business with his match, Sandy.

Apparently, Dan learned that Sandy had contacted one of his exes after their time on the show.

You may recall Dan and Sandy's relationship imploded in part because he bragged about his exes and compared them to Sandy while on a boy's night out.

An insider told Woman's Day Dan thought this new information would vindicate him at the reunion, but it backfired.

"He thought this would show she's sneaky and not genuine, and wanted to bring her down by dropping this bombshell on the group and making her the villain, but nobody cared and he was left red-faced," the source said.

....Hahaha.

Alyssa accuses Duncan of 'leading her on'.

Alyssa was blindsided at the final vows when Duncan told her he did not want to continue their relationship outside of the experiment, following what he has called "a traumatic month".

There seemed to be precisely zero water under the bridge during the filming of the reunion, as Channel Nine's teaser trailer shows Alyssa accusing Duncan of leading her on and wasting her time.

We're not sure how they end things in the upcoming eps, but hopefully it's on good terms.

Over the last few days, Duncan has been nothing but gracious about Alyssa, despite their messy on-screen split.

In an interview with news.com.au Duncan said he hated seeing rude commentary about Alyssa from viewers.

"The stuff that people are saying about her and to her… I hate it. I've seen some of it, I don't see much of it, I do try to pull myself away from it."

He said despite their relationship not working out, he had nothing but good things to say about Alyssa.

"If anybody asked me, in any interview, about Alyssa, you’ll always see that I talk positively of her, because that’s what I genuinely think about her.

"It's crazy how cruel some people can be behind a keyboard when they've seen one aspect of somebody's life."

Sigh. Duncan is never beating the 'perfectly crafted in a lab' accusations.

The MAFS reunion episodes air Sunday, April 2 and Monday, April 3 on Channel Nine.

