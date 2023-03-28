A 'sexting scandal' and secret pacts: Everything that's happened since the MAFS final vows.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

After approximately eight weeks of mayhem, the MAFS 2023 couples said their final vows this week.

Two couples decided to continue their relationships in the real world, while the rest of them have been delivering us some sweet, sweet gossip and drama.

John Aiken must be so proud!

Here's everything that's happened since the MAFS 2023 final vows:

There's a sexting scandal on the horizon.

Ok, we're starting off with a real doozy.

According to the Daily Mail, Cameron showed Tayla his penis over FaceTime while he was out at a nightclub during filming.

"Cam FaceTimed her while at a nightclub and showed her his d**k. Tayla laughed off the incident, but she was impressed," a source told the publication.

The, uh, impressive d*ck pic scandal is going to be hashed out during the final reunion dinner party when Cameron's ex-fake-wife Lyndall confronts them.

"Everyone on set was in shock," the source continued.

"This is not the kind of scandal we were expecting from this season. What they did was completely inappropriate. It's going to be a wild ride when the reunion airs."

Cameron finally got to read out his final vows.

During Monday night's episode, Lyndall dumped Cameron and didn't even let him read out his final vows.

YOU GO GURL.

It was brilliant TV.

On Tuesday morning, Cameron finally got the chance to read out his vows on none other than the Kyle & Jackie O show.

“I was never gonna read these, but why not,” he began, before reading the vows out in full on-air.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think to marry a stranger in the quest to find love.

“From the moment I laid eyes on you, there was an instant connection. You had the warmest of smiles on your face walking down the aisle, and I quickly learned that you love life just as much as I do. I felt that instant spark from day one.

“I was intrigued to find out more—did the experts get it right?

“Our wedding day was one for the books, filled with a lot of fun, laughs and surprised faces. I thought the wedding day was unreal. You made a stunning bride. Which brings us to the honeymoon, where we spent several days in Fraser Island really getting to know one another.

“I love that we had common interests. You’re an incredible singer, and your enthusiasm for life and the way you love those closest to you is something I really admire.

“The more I learn about you, the more I respect you. You are kind, empathetic and have a genuine heart. You always bring positive vibes to any room. I like that you give anything a go.

“It’s been hard for both of us, away from friends and family, relying on one another for everything. It’s personally been a struggle for me being in the big city. Darwin, the outback and all things that come with that lifestyle is where I belong.

“That being said, I really enjoyed living with you in Sydney for the past three months. You have made Sydney feel like the closest thing to home.

“You’ve been understanding and taught me the importance of being vulnerable and loved, you made it comfortable for me to open up, which is something I’ve always struggled to do.

“But throughout this experiment, among all the good times, I’ve had my fair share of concerns about the future.

“The most obvious, we live in different states, with different lifestyles, and being together would mean one of us has to change our life completely. Another major concern is the way we handle conflict.

“You can say I can’t sit down and talk through tough times, but you never asked the question because you didn’t want the answer.

“Communication has been an issue for us, such as at the dinner party, commitment ceremony and homestays. I feel like you like to air our dirty laundry in public environments, which really pushes my buttons.

“Throughout this experiment you have needed more affection, reassurance, and emotion from me. I’ve taken the time to reflect on why I haven’t been able to give you these things.

“I think these things flow naturally when you are falling in love, which I’m not.

“I made a promise in my vows to be open and honest. I’d be lying to myself if I stood here today and told you I could see this relationship working beyond today.

“Lyndall, I appreciate what you’ve taught me about myself, what I’ve learned throughout this experiment, and now what I know what I want in a life partner.”

Ooof.

Evelyn and Rupert allegedly had a secret pact.

Image: Channel Nine.

According to So Dramatic, Evelyn and Rupert may have made a secret pact to stay on the show.

“Evelyn sat Rupert down on day two of their honeymoon and said, ‘We’re making it to Final Vows because it always looks better. Obviously, we know we’re never going to be together. But we’ve got this opportunity. Let’s just give it a go," a source told the podcast.

Apparently Evelyn just really wanted to go to the... Logies?

“Rupert said that all she spoke about the entire time is how much she wants to go to the Logies," the source said.

Cool cool cool.

Duncan is apparently dating... Evelyn?

Duncan and Evelyn during the partner swap. Image: Channel Nine.

According to So Dramatic, Duncan and Evelyn have turned their fake partner swap into a reality!

The rumours about Duncan and Evelyn first started when they were seen looking cosy at Evelyn's MAFS viewing party in February.

The pair both denied the rumours at the time, but now several contestants have claimed they are actually together.

An unnamed contestant told So Dramatic, the couple recently asked Evelyn's former fake husband Rupert for his "blessing".

“Rupert has confirmed to a number of cast members that Evelyn and Duncan are now dating,” a contestant told the podcast.

“He said they both contacted him separately and asked him if they could have his blessing to progress to a romantic relationship.”

Interesting.

Lyndall had a cheeky pash with Josh aka Disney Dad.

Image: Channel Nine.

Lyndall Grace was matched with Cameron Woods on the show. While the pair got off to a good start, their relationship has circled the drain over the past couple of weeks.

And it seems like they've both hooked up with other contestants since filming ended.

According to So Dramatic, Lyndall kissed fellow MAFS groom Josh White (yes, Disney Dad) during a wrap party in Sydney.

A source told the podcast the pair “hooked up multiple times” and Josh even flew to Perth to visit Lyndall.

However, those two crazy kids didn't make it.

So Dramatic reports that Lyndall has since called Josh a "dog" (Toy Story pajamas and all!) and told the other contestants she "doesn't like him anymore".

Cameron might be moving in with Tayla???

Image: Channel Nine.

It will come as a surprise to precisely no one that Cameron has apparently hooked up with MAFS intruder Tayla Winter since MAFS filming wrapped up. So Dramatic is even reporting that Cameron might be moving to Tasmania to be with Tayla.

While they didn't hook up during the show, their attraction was apparently obviously to everyone else on set - including Lyndall. Oh, there was that whole uh, impressive d*ck pic thing.

“Cam and Tayla were heaps into each other from the moment they met,” a source told So Dramatic. “They had instant chemistry.

“It all went downhill because of Cam wanting Tayla. Cam always joked about [Tayla] having bigger tits, and with Tayla, it would be like having three different girlfriends.”

Apparently, Lyndall even had words to say on that matter during the reunion.

“Lyndall said at the reunion that things changed [with Cameron] when Tayla entered the experiment," a source told the podcast.

Jesse and Janelle have a... 'friendship'.

Bonding over their shared trauma. Image: Channel Nine.

It seems like Jesse Burford and Janelle Han might have taken a leaf out of Shania Twain's book and hooked up with each other after their perspective partners did the dirty on them.

As you'll recall, Jesse's partner Claire Nomarhas and Janelle's partner Adam Seed had a pash on a drunken night out in the early weeks of the experiment.

Jesse was suspicious from the start, but they convinced him there was nothing going on until finally a guilt-ridden Claire confessed to him.

Jesse and Janelle stayed in the experiment with their partners for a few more weeks before going their separate ways.

But it seems the jilted lovers may have struck up their own relationship in the real world.

The ex-MAFS contestants were photographed holding hands at Falls Festival in Perth in January.

Since then, the pair have been spotted having brunch together and eating chicken wings in Perth together.

Janelle told Pedestrian TV's We’ve Done The MAFS podcast that she was just good friends with Jesse but she'd choose him in a game of 'f*ck, marry and leave'.

“I love Jesse. Jesse’s one of my friends,” she said.

“Jesse will surprise you. He is someone who looks tough on the outside and is a big softie on the inside, which is one of my types.”

Feature image: Channel Nine.