Two babies, a 'real' wedding and a shock engagement: What the cast of MAFS 2019 are doing now.

The last 2019 season of Married At First Sight ended a fair while ago and… a lot has happened in the lives of the cast since.

Comparatively, I’ve watched 27 Netflix series, been on a run and have definitely not found myself pregnant to another reality TV star after a couple of months together. Boring.

The MAFS cast have had said pregnancy, dated a man who peed in his own mouth, created social media feuds to stay relevant and now it has been reported that the most stable couple from the show are on the rocks.

Like we said, it’s been a lot. Here’s what’s been going on for the stars of Married At First Sight 2019.

Cyrell.

Cyrell Paule’s onscreen marriage to Nic Jovanovic didn’t work out, but in March she began dating another reality TV show star, Love Island‘s Eden Dally.

In August last year, the couple announced they were 12-weeks pregnant.

The 31-year-old said “it was not planned,” but that they “can’t wait to raise a child together”.

Cyrell explained to New Idea she shared the pregnancy with Eden, 26, via text message, who was initially surprised at the news but says he always supported his girlfriend.

The couple also shared the bullying and social media trolling they have dealt with since announcing their pregnancy on World Mental Health Day.

“People tell me they want me to have a miscarriage and they attack my unborn baby,” Cyrell told the Daily Telegraph.

“We get messages from people saying ‘I hope you have a miscarriage’ and ‘you’re about to give birth to a half-black monkey’.

“I recently told Eden I’m at breaking point and he took my phone from me because it was just getting to that stage… the pregnancy has been stressful.”

Adding to the stress, Cyrell and Eden broke up in October. “Even if it’s just you and me. We’ll create our own happiness,” Cyrell, 30, said alongside a selfie of her in underwear, holding her growing pregnant belly.

Two months later, in December, the expecting parents rekindled their romance, with Cyrell saying at the time, “first and foremost our priority is our son and we always want to be a family.”

Cyrell has since given birth to their baby boy, named Boston (who already has his own Instagram account), and it seems that Eden and Cyrell are still together and parenting as a joint force.

Martha and Michael.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are still going strong after meeting at the altar of their not-actually-legally-binding wedding, surprising everyone but especially the ‘experts’.

Since the show, the couple have travelled together and took part in a public feud with Sunrise co-host Kochie.

While Michael returned to his career as a primary school teacher, Martha is now a full-time influencer and beauty YouTuber, who posts very on-brand videos like ‘Kardashian Makeover Glam Makeup Tutorial’ on her channel.

The couple have also moved to Sydney together.

Cam and Jules.

Aw, guys. While fruit bowls were being thrown and cheaters were doing a’cheatin, Cam and Jules were the shining light of love MAFS needed.

It worked so well Cameron Merchant, 35, and Jules Robinson, 37, decided to get married for real. Originally set to take place in mid-September to mark their one year anniversary, the couple postponed the wedding.



Jules told Yahoo Lifestyle planning the event so quickly was “too much, too soon”.

“It was a romantic gesture and we booked a venue on that and ended up losing our $5,000 deposit but I just thought – yeah that’s not going to happen anymore.”

The couple married in November in a lavish ceremony and reception that was filmed by Channel Nine, and broadcast by A Current Affair.

However, their nuptials didn’t come without controversy. Former MAFS bride, Mel Lucarelli was supposed to be Jules’ bridesmaid before she was unceremoniously dumped via text, and, according to the Daily Mail, the couple have also been accused by wedding vendors of asking for “freebies,” in exchange for social media and television coverage.

Fast forward from the vows, Cam and Jules announced in April that they were expecting their first child together.

The pair graced the cover of Stellar magazine to break the news.

Jules was fairly open about her pregnancy journey, sharing regular bump updates with candid snaps and full-on photoshoots.

Jules and Cam welcomed their baby boy, named Oliver Chase Merchant, on October 3rd, 2020. The couple shared the news with a pre-birth video and a close up shot of little Ollie holding his mum's little finger.

"#loveatfirstsight I would do it a thousand times again for you Oliver Chase Merchant. Our little man has arrived ❤️ #surprise #itsaboy healthy and beautiful and my heart is full"

Since leaving MAFS, Elizabeth signed to an influencer agency but still regularly shares content from her day job at a jewellery store.

Oh. And she’s returned to MAFS in 2020 too. Yep. Turns out Channel Nine decided she deserves a better chance than being partnered with the aforementioned Sam Ball. So Lizzie headed back down the aisle is back with an all new groom, Sebastian.

Her second round of reality television love-hunting worked significantly better, as Australia watched that rather sweet romance blossom between Seb and Lizzie. The two opted to stay together at the final commitment ceremony and have remained together since - SUCCESS!

Onya, Lizzie.

Billy.

For a while, Billy Vincent seemed to disappear.

Then this year’s season of The Bachelor began airing and he was back, being photographed on a date with contestant Nichole Wood. Like his on-screen marriage, that didn’t work out either with Nichole confirming on Instagram they were “better as friends”.

“We just decided that it’s not really a romantic thing, it’s more of a friendship thing,” she said.

In late September, Billy, 28, claimed he was left unconscious after being attacked and “king hit” by his housemate after an argument about excessive partying.

The reality star explained in a video on the Daily Mail that the housemate had recently lost ownership of his dogs, and Billy believed his housemate’s ‘partying’ was the reason why they were taken.

“My roommate was having a party at 12 in the day. It was really, really early. And I basically confronted him [and told him] this was the issue that took his dogs away,” Billy said.

“He has coward punched me. So he king hit me from the side. Completely out of the blue he’s just snapped.”

Billy said he was knocked out cold to start off with and after coming to, he felt blood pouring down his face. He required stitches.

The housemate was arrested and pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm in Ballina Local Court on Thursday September 26.

Susie.

MAFS didn’t work out for Susie Pearl and her ‘husband’ Billy, but Susie wasn’t too upset, announcing a relationship with NRL player (and mouth pee-er) Todd Carney in February.

But after eight months of PDA Instagrams, both Susie and Todd totally wiped all traces of each other from their social media accounts earlier in October indicating a breakup.

Susie confirmed the split in a Insta story video, saying she’d been “a bit s**t”.

"Just a little bit of an update on me. So it's been a bit s**t but all is okay... I'm throwing myself into work and, to be honest, I get a lot of pleasure from my work," she said, referencing her new job as a cosmetic nurse.

"So basically I just want to say all my energies and efforts will now be focused on my daughter and my business."

However, the two have since been on-again-off-again, before shocking the nation with an engagement announcement. Well, kinda.

A screenshot was taken of Susie's Instagram Story featuring Todd, where she cavalierly says, "When your sexy fiance is on Channel 7".

We guess that means it's official?

Jessika.

One of MAFS's most controversial contestants, Jessika Power has not mellowed since the show ended.

Her 'marriage' to MAFS hubby Mick Gould ended... unconventionally and she left the show in a relationship with Dan Webb, who was 'married' to Tamara.

After separating from Dan, Jessica dated Nick Furphy, from 2018's MAFS season, for a couple of months and gave us some major spoilers when she was spotted with a current contestant on The Bachelorette.

She's also... well, been open about her opinions on other reality TV stars, after The Bachelorette's Angie Kent said MAFS was the trashiest reality TV show on our screens.

"She thinks she's better than us. She got her start by drinking on TV and now that she is the Bachelorette, she wants to look down on people. Please, she’s dating 21 guys at once. She’s just a bogan and a hypocrite," Jessika told the Daily Telegraph's Confidential.

"Yes, I had an affair but I own what I did. She just wants fame — she’s been on Gogglebox, I’m a Celebrity and now The Bachelorette… as if she couldn’t find love already?"

Jessika also teased a possible appearance on another reality TV show, Love Island, before admitting she was not going on the show.

But if she did, she would've run into a few people she's not big fans of.

Ex-boyfriend Dan's friend Adam was on the show, and described Jessika as "putrid" to WHO.

The reality TV star is also now in a feud with contestant of MAFS 2020, Stacey Hampton. Power claims Stacey "gaslights" fellow participant Hayley Vernon, who also happens to be a friend of Power's.

Ines Basic.

Season villain Ines has kept a pretty low profile since the show aired, admitting to New Idea this month the show took a major toll on her physical and mental health.

"I had some really horrible death threats and the police had to [do] a drive-by past my house because of a stalker," she told the magazine.

She said that watching her 'villain' edit on the show traumatised her and she stopped eating.

"I was on my deathbed, at one stage. I’ve always been a size 6 in my life. I dropped down to smaller than a 4. I was really scared.

"I thought if I lose one more kilogram, I might die."

It has taken a while, but Ines said she was finally getting back to her old healthy self again.

To celebrate, she did what every woman does when she's gone through a ~transformation~, she got a fringe. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

