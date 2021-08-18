From child star to coming out: Mae Whitman's life in the spotlight.

Mae Whitman has spent almost her entire life in the entertainment industry, but she didn't see many characters like her growing up.

Whitman, who has starred in TV shows like Parenthood and Good Girls, currently voices Amity Blight, a young lesbian witch, on Disney animated series The Owl House. The show made history by having Disney's first bisexual lead character, Luz, according to Variety, and in recent episodes, Amity and Luz have begun a relationship.

While praising the series on Twitter, Whitman shared she is pansexual.

Watch: Mae Whitman in Good Girls, streaming on Netflix. Post continues below video.



Video via NBC.

"Just taking a moment to say I am SO proud to be even a small part of a show like The Owl House," she wrote.

"Being pansexual myself, I wish I had such incredible characters like Amity and Luz in my life when I was growing up. Queer representation is sososo important."

In a follow-up tweet, she acknowledged some people may be unfamiliar with what pansexuality means.

Pansexuality is sexual, romantic, or emotional attraction towards people regardless of their sex or gender identity.

"For me it means I know I can fall in love with people of all genders," Whitman explained.

"This is the word that fits me best and I'm proud+happy to be part of the Bi+ community."