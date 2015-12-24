Madonna's son doesn't want to come home for Christmas.

, are currently in a battle regarding residence after their 15-year-old son, Rocco, refused to return from London to the Unities States with his famous mum.

Madonna appeared in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday morning, explaining to the judge that Rocco had said he would rather stay in the UK with Ritchie. She asked Justice Deborah Kaplan to force Ritchie to send their son to New York.

But Ritchie’s lawyer Eric Buckley told the judge, “He has expressed very clearly that he does not want to return to New York,” the New York Daily News reported.

Kaplan ruled that Rocco must return to New York and decide with his mother which parent he prefers to stay with. He will be represented in the UK custody case by his own court-appointed attorney.

‘I’m directing the child to be returned to New York. If he wants to stay with his father, he must return to his mother,' Kaplan said.