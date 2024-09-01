What happened to Christina Grimmie is why celebs won't take photos with fans.

American singer Madison Beer recently asked fans for a favour amid her Australian tour: could they please refrain from asking for selfies?

It’s an unusual request from a pop star, especially in a world where fans often expect near-constant access to their favourite celebs. But it’s part of a growing conversation boundaries — one that’s becoming more and more relevant in today’s hyper-connected world.

The 25-year-old explained her request on Instagram, saying, "Helllloooo just comin' on here bc I've seen some people confused as to why I say no to photos etc at the hotels I'm staying at."

She continued, "While on tour, hotels are essentially my temporary home, and I'm entitled to some private time same as anybody else.

"I will also usually say no to pics etc in my hotel [because] it also then reveals the location to a lot of other people and unfortunately can put me in danger."

Her message was clear: she needs space to feel safe and protect her mental health, and she’s asking her fans to respect that.

Beer's request comes on the heels of Chappell Roan’s clear stance on fan boundaries, and it’s hard not to see a connection between the two.

"I don’t care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous or a little famous," Roan, 26, shared on TikTok recently.

"I don’t care that it’s normal," she continued. "I don’t care that this crazy type of behaviour comes along with the job, [or] the career field I’ve chosen. That does not make it okay. That doesn’t make it normal. That doesn’t mean I want it. That doesn’t mean that I like it."

Both of these artists are navigating a tricky landscape where fans' parasocial relationships — the one-sided bonds that fans form with public figures — can sometimes clash with personal boundaries. But when fans start feeling overly entitled to access, the stakes can get dangerously high.

We saw this all too clearly with the heartbreaking story Christina Grimmie, a rising star whose life was tragically cut short in 2016 when she was shot by a fan.

The singer had first captured hearts on YouTube and later on The Voice, and was known for her warm connection to her fans. But tragically, that very connection made her a target.

Kevin James Loibl, the man who killed Grimmie, wasn’t just a fan — he had crossed the line into obsession.

Loibl spent nearly all his waking hours watching her videos, convinced they were meant to be together.

He changed his appearance, underwent hair transplants, LASIK eye surgery, and lost weight, all in a misguided attempt to catch her attention. But this infatuation resulted in a tragic outcome when he attended one of her concerts in Orlando, Florida.

After the show, Loibl approached Grimmie for a meet-and-greet. As she raised her arms to hug him, he pulled out a gun and shot her, before taking his own life.

Grimmie was just 22 years old.

Psychologists have been digging into what makes some fans cross the line from admiration to obsession for a while now. Most people enjoy their favourite celebrities in a healthy, harmless way.

But there’s always that small group who take things too far. Often, these individuals are dealing with their own issues — like loneliness or a need for control — and they end up channelling those feelings into an unhealthy fixation on a public figure.

A study in PLOS One found that people who are easily bored or constantly obsess over celebrities are more likely to engage in stalking. Meanwhile, fans who admire celebrities for their talent are less likely to cross that dangerous line.

It goes to show how important it is to have clear boundaries — not just for celebrities, but for fans too.

As social media gives us more access to celebrities than ever before, maintaining strong boundaries between artist and fan is crucial.

When Madison Beer and Chappell Roan speak up about their need for boundaries, they’re not just protecting themselves — they’re reminding all of us that being famous doesn’t mean you don’t need privacy and respect. As more and more celebrities talk about this, hopefully, fans will start to get it.

