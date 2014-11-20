Thursday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Madeleine McCann suspect questioned a second time

A former suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann will be re-questioned by officers in Portugal.

Robert Murat has always denied any involvement in the disappearance and said that his conscience “is clear”.

Mr Murat was the first person to be declared a suspect in the investigation. After he was cleared he sued various media organisations, wining a substantial amount of damages.

He told the BBC he would speak freely to police.

“My conscience is clear and I have no problem speaking to the police again.”

2. Cliff Fall death

Police have revealed details on the death of a woman who fell from a cliff top during a camping trip Tuesday night.

38-year old Megan Moody was found dead at the bottom of a 23m cliff near Mermaid Pools in South West Sydney.

The woman’s partner, Paul Veitch called police at 8.30pm alerting them to her fall.

He said that they had been going for water when she strayed from the trail and fell from the cliff.

News Limited reports that in August police were called to the couple’s home after a stabbing incident when Paul Veitch was injured.

Megan Moody was questioned but not charged.

For more read this post here.



3. Miss Honduras found dead

Police have found the bodies of Maria Jose Alvarado recently crowned Miss Honduras and her sister near where they disappeared six days ago.

The boyfriend of Miss Honduras’s sister confessed to the killings.

Plutarco Ruiz led the police to a river bank where the bodies of Maria Jose Alvarado, 19, and her sister, Sofia, 23 were buried.

The Independent reports that Plutarco Ruiz apparently shot his girlfriend, Sofia, because she was dancing with another man. After a fierce argument, he pulled out a pistol and fired at Sofia first, then at Maria Jose as she tried to flee.

Maria Jose Alvarado was due to leave for London to compete in the Miss World Pageant this week. A pageant representative said Honduras would not compete in the contest this year, given the tragedy.

4. Jacqui Lambie to stand firm against Palmer

The relationship between Clive Palmer and Jacqui Lambie has sunk to a new low, with the Tasmanian senator vowing to ignore “abusive threats” from her party leader who has branded her a “liar”.

The feud within the Palmer United Party erupted earlier this month when Senator Lambie said she would defy her party if necessary and oppose all government legislation in protest to proposed pay rises for Defence personnel.

On Wednesday morning she reversed her thinking on the Government’s changes to Future of Financial Advice (FOFA) laws, and teamed with Labor, the Greens and other crossbench senators to have them overturned.

The PUP reacted to Senator Lambie’s change of heart by stripping her of the party’s deputy leadership in the Senate and suspended her from partyroom meetings.

But Senator Lambie said she would stand firm.

A version of this story was originally published on ABC and has been republished with full permission



5. Daycare disaster

A mother in Cairns has spoken of the shocking accident at daycare that mangled her 20-month old son’s finger.

Shilo Villaflor’s son Caiden was playing with a real set of tongs which had been put in his centre’s toy kitchen when he caught his left finger in the apex, peeling back the skin and cutting other fingers when the tongs were pulled off.

The little boy was treated in hospital and may need surgery to repair his hand.

Shilo described the incident as “an incredibly traumatic ordeal” to News Limited, saying she did not think there should be real kitchen implements in the kitchen play area.

The centre has metal utensils and even recently, glass jars in the home corner.

“I just don’t understand why it needs to look and work like a kitchen when I don’t allow Caiden in the kitchen at home,” she told .

The centre defended the practice saying that they provided a “safe and educational space almost reminiscent of the home learning environment”.

Silo is asking the centre pay her wages for the time she has had to take off work to care for her son.



6. Couple fined for bad review

A couple have been fined by a hotel after they left a bad review on Trip Advisor.

Tony and Jan Jenkinson from the UK posted a negative comment after being unhappy with a stay at a hotel in Blackpool.

The couple later found £100 charged to their credit card. The hotel said its policy was to charge for “bad” reviews.

The hotel policy, contained in a booking document, reads: “Despite the fact that repeat customers and couples love our hotel, your friends and family may not.

“For every bad review left on any website, the group organiser will be charged a maximum £100 per review.

The couple are fighting the charges saying they did not see the small print and they aren’t sure it is even legal reports the BBC.



7. Get rid of mirrors and lycra so fat people exercise more

A British politician has called for gyms to remove mirrors and ban lycra to encourage overweight people to use them.

Jane Ellison the Public Health Minister told The Telegraph that there is a “lycra shame” associated with tight-fitted clothing and people were put off exercising because they were intimidated.

She wants to remove the “cultural” barriers to physical participation including “mirrors on every wall” which are putting off people from taking up exercise.

8. Honor killing family sentenced to death

A Pakistani court has sentenced four people to death for the honor killing of a pregnant woman who married a man against her family’s wishes.

Farzana Parveen was beaten to death in May by her father, brother, cousin and former fiancé for disgracing her family by marrying a person of her choice.

All four men were given a death sentence, and fined $1,000, while another cousin of Parveen was sentenced to 10 years in jail and a fine of $1,000.

Reuters reports that Defense lawyer Mansoor Afridi said the verdict was “a decision based on sensationalism. ” The family plans to appeal the case.

9. Pig’s head thrown at Mosque

A pig’s head has been thrown into the courtyard of a mosque in Newcastle – the second attack at the mosque in weeks.

A medical researcher, Dr Iqbal Kabir was allegedly grabbed by the hair, punched in the head and told to “go back to where you came from” last week reports



11. Drunk in public girl apologises

The actress who appeared in a viral video last week which featured men on Los Angeles’ Hollywood Boulevard attempting to take advantage of an allegedly intoxicated woman has made a statement about the video.

“Had I known the damaging outcome of this video, I never would have participated,” Jennifo Box said in a statement uploaded to YouTube.

She said that the men in the clip “were nothing but perfect gentlemen.”

The men, who knew the clip was a prank have come forward saying that the video’s creators deceived them about how they’d be portrayed.

“A couple people asked me if I’d be part of their video, if I wouldn’t mind ‘acting out a little skit,'” one of the men told The Huffington Post. “I didn’t expect them to try to make me look like some sexual predator.”

12. Oscar Pistorius didn’t love Reeva

The mother of Reeva Steenkamp has told BBC Radio that the relationship between Oscar and Reeva was unusual.

She said the couple argued “all the time”.

“That was a slight warning but I didn’t know. She kind of hid it from us in the beginning.”

“Why her? Why didn’t he just let her go?”

She once again said that she did not believe the couple had consummated their relationship.

“I just felt that I don’t think so…I don’t know. I don’t understand their relationship at all.”

She said Oscar never loved Reeva. “No I think she was just a trophy.”



13. Facebook bans birth pic and outrages many

Facebook has banned an image of a woman’s bottom while giving birth – at the same time while the famous Kim Kardashian butt pic trended highly.

Positive birth founder Milli Hill told The Telegraph the image was removed by the social network because it breached standards over ‘nudity’.

Milli Hill described the decision as hypocritical, especially given the reaction to the recent Kardashian photoshoot.

“A pair of well-oiled buttocks can moon quite happily into every living room, but on the very same day the identical body part – albeit part of a different woman – can enrage the censorious amongst us.” She wrote for The Telegraph.



14. What couples fight about

A study has revealed the top three things that couples fight about and not understanding a partner’s needs was the number one issue.

Second was financial issues and third not being patient with each other.