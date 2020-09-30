A recovering alcoholic and multiple kids: Where the cast of Made In Chelsea are now.

When Made in Chelsea arrived on our screens, it accidentally filled the upper-class, too-posh-to-function hole in our lives we didn’t even know we had.

We finally got to look into what actually happens at polo matches, what super rich people order for breakfast and, most importantly of all, how damn difficult it can be to be wealthy.

But since these posh totties graced our screens, what have they been up to? Are they still frolicking around the Royal Borough? Do any of them talk to each other now? Did any cast members ever actually get a proper job?

We investigate these hard-hitting theories to see exactly what the cast of Made in Chelsea are up to now.

Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead now.

Binky stumbled onto our screens in 2011 with her sloaney-overcomb and larger-than-life wedges, making everyone chortle.

Image: E4 / @binkyfelstead Lovingly known as ‘Binkletits’ by best friend Ollie, Binky was one of the first cast members to fall pregnant and give birth. Her pregnancy followed an on-again-off-again relationship with fellow castmate JP and the couple even did a spin-off series called Born in Chelsea.

Binky and JP are no longer together, but seem to beautifully co-parent their hilarious daughter India - with her living with Binky majority of the time and spending occasional weekends with her dad.

The mother-of-one recently became engaged to her partner Max Fredrik, who moved in with Binky and India last year.

Binky shared the news on Instagram, saying, “On Friday morning, on their way to the duck pond, Max asked India for her permission to ask her mummy to marry him”.

In the same post, she shared the MASSIVE engagement ring Max designed for Binky, and you have full permission to be immensely jealous.

Made In Chelsea's Spencer Matthews now.

The OG bad boy of the Royal Borough, Spencer Matthews managed to remain in the thick of the Made in Chelsea storyline by essentially dating every single cast member.

First it was Funda then Louise then Lucy then Stephanie, pretty much all while being obsessed with childhood sweetheart Caggie. The will-they-won’t-they relationship dominated the plot for the first three seasons, and to be honest a little part of us really thought that they would end up together.

Image: E4 / @spencermatthews But alas, Spencer ended up with Irish model and presenter Vogue Williams. Fun fact: Vogue was previously married to Westlife band member Brian McFadden.

Spencer and Vogue got married in 2018 while Vogue was pregnant with their first child, Theodore Matthews. Since then, the pair have welcomed a little baby girl, Gigi.

Since meeting and marrying Vogue, Spencer has opened up about his problems with alcohol. Admitting when he launched his new business Clean Liquor that his relationship with drinking was becoming destructive.

“Sobriety is a lifestyle choice I made a few months before becoming a dad. In the back of my mind for many years, I had always felt that my relationship with alcohol, although seemingly harmless was unhealthy and somewhat destructive. Drinking led me to make poor decisions and achieving my full potential was slipping away. I had abstained from alcohol for lengthy periods at a time but in doing so had made drinking at the end of that period a reward - a pat on the back for my achievement. It was a vicious cycle... I had to change my relationship with alcohol in order to become the man that I knew I could be and that my family would be proud of.”

He's very vocal about his relationship with drinking and recently told Ray D’Arcy that he was ‘an alcoholic on paper’.

‘For people who are going to ask “are you an alcoholic” I suppose the short answer is yes.'

Made In Chelsea's Louise Thompson now.

Louise entered the Made in Chelsea plotline as Spencer’s girlfriend before swiftly becoming Jamie Laing’s love interest. She then had a long relationship with Andy Jordan on the show, who awkwardly went to high school with Jamie.

In the New York spin-off season of Made in Chelsea, Louise fell for the loveable Yank Alek and had a two year long-distance relationship with him on the show before their on-air breakup.

Image: E4 / @louise.thompson Louise has now settled down with her personal trainer partner Ryan Libbey, buying a house together, getting an adorable puppy and now a ring on Louise’s finger too. The couple got engaged in 2018 while on a hike in LA.

Louise has also built a lifestyle empire, featuring an activewear label called ‘Pocket London’, a subscription health website boasting 50,000 subscribers and published a book called Live Well Like Louise.

Made In Chelsea's Jamie Laing now.

Jamie was the lovable larrikin on Made in Chelsea who had fleeting romances with nearly every female cast member on the show, but has now ‘settled down’ with MIC co-star Sophie Habboo.

Candy Kittens, which was the sweets company Jamie founded while on the show, is still up and running, but Jamie seems to be less involved in the day-to-day admin of the business.

Image: E4 / @jamielaing He also has his own podcast called Private Parts, which alludes to his near-constant nudity on Made in Chelsea, and features many funny interviews with his co-stars.

Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke now.

With his flowing locks and Union-Jack-clad wardrobe, Ollie was by and far a crowd favourite on Made In Chelsea.

Image: E4 / @ollielockeworld On the show he dated Gabriella Ellis, then came out as bisexual, and then had a brief fling with Chloe Green (AKA the heir to Topshop). Ollie still appears on the show occasionally as he lives with co-star Olivia Bentley along with his dashing fiancé Gareth Locke.

(Yes, his fiancé has the same last name as him. Very convenient for post-wedding admin.)

Ollie still remains firm friends with a lot of the cast, but particularly so with Binky - with her even asking Ollie to be her daughter India’s godfather.

Made In Chelsea's Lucy Watson now.

Lucy entered the Made in Chelsea scene in series four and her arrival marked the start of a lot of drama. There were major love triangles involving Lucy and her taking-no-sh*t-attitude ruffled a lot of feathers.

Image: E4 / @lucywatson However, on the show she met and fell in love with James Dunmore, and the couple decided to quit the show to keep their relationship safe. Because we all know that producers would have thrown what they could at Lucy and James to drum up drama.

Luckily, the departure paid off for the pair, as they announced their long-awaited engagement last week. While no ring shot has been shared as of yet, she announced that James proposed while on holiday in Greece, sharing this adorable photo.

Since her Made In Chelsea days Lucy has become a big advocate for veganism, even opening her own vegan restaurant, developing vegan frozen meals and writing a number of vegan cookbooks.

Made In Chelsea's Oliver Proudlock now.

Slightly biased here, but we’re pretty sure Proudlock was the underrated catch of Made in Chelsea. He was never involved directly in the drama, but perfectly drama-adjacent so he could weigh in with his pearls of wisdom.

He only had one minor romance in the show, having a few dates in season two with Caggie’s cousin, but beyond that has just been "one of the boys" on screen.

Image: E4 / @proudlock However, since his MIC days he has met, fallen in love with and gotten engaged to a delightful young lassie named Emma Louise Connolly and the two now frequently showcase their relationship on Instagram.

And, it’s bloody beautiful.

The couple also started their own reno-show on YouTube where they converted a shabby townhouse in London into a wildly extravagant ‘Casa’. 'Tis worth a watch.

Made In Chelsea's Millie Mackintosh now.

Millie was the pout-mouthed drama queen that we all loved. Boasting fierce female friendships and many a love triangle (resulting in that GORGEOUS cocktail to the face moment between Millie and Hugo), Millie sure was a great addition to the show.

Since stepping away from the scripted reality scene, Millie had a few big moments in the spotlight - with just two of note being her marriage, and then divorce, to UK rapper Professor Green.

Image: E4 / @milliemackintosh However, in a beautiful twist of fate (that seems like it was actually orchestrated by Made in Chelsea producers), Millie ended up getting back together with her on-again-off-again MIC boyfriend Hugo Taylor and they are now MARRIED and have a BABY.

Their little girl, Sienna, was born via cesarean section smack bang in the middle of a global pandemic.

Millie shared her birth experience on social media, writing:

“Despite my final trimester landing smack bang in the middle of a global pandemic, I feel very lucky that Sienna’s arrival into the world was a hugely positive experience for me. The usual fears around the birth of my daughter were magnified by not knowing if Hugo could be there to hold my hand, I was terrified about potentially catching the virus and I had no idea what to expect in Hospital with the UK in the throes of this pandemic. Sienna was breach so there was no choice but to have a C-section. I was nervous about the surgery, so I did Hypnobirthing tailored around a Caesarean delivery.”

Made In Chelsea's Hugo Taylor now.

As you have just read, SPOILER ALERT, Hugo ends up with his OG girlfriend Millie and is now a very cute dad and husband.

Image: E4 / @hugotaylorlondon

Made In Chelsea's Caggie Dunlop now.

Caggie was the girl we all wanted to be, as well as the lady every single guy on Made in Chelsea wanted to date. Namely, Spencer Matthew’s eternal crush.

Image: E4 / @caggiesworld Their nearly-there love story dominated the plotline until Caggie left the show to pursue her music career. While Caggie may not have released any chart-topping tracks, she has committed to her venture and often shares her music and lyrics on social media.

So far as we can tell she isn’t currently with anyone, but she seems to keep her social channels reserved to promotions of her music and selfies that fill us with hair-envy.

