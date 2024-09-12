Made In Bondi is full of drama. But there's even more behind-the-scenes.

For those of you who are too high-brow for reality TV, it's probably best to look away now. But for the rest of us who live for a fashionable cast, silly gossip and dramatic storyline, Made in Bondi is reality TV gold.

As a spin-off of the famed Made In Chelsea UK reality series, Made In Bondi promised all the same drama, but in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Despite so much chaotic energy unfolding on screen, whether it's romance or friendship troubles, somehow we're even more curious about the drama and mayhem that is happening behind-the-scenes.

From fake storylines to fake locations, and even fake accents, here's all the behind-the-scenes gossip you've been thirsting after from Made In Bondi.

Watch the teaser for Made In Bondi here. Article continues after the video.

Where is the cast REALLY from?

One of the biggest controversies when the show first aired was the origins of the cast members.

Seven described the reality series as a show that "follows the real lives and loves of young Sydney socialites living in the affluent Eastern Suburbs and the most famous beach in the world — Bondi."

However, viewers were fast to point out that most of the cast was not actually from Bondi. In fact, much of the cast is not even from Sydney.

The cast includes people from all over the joint, with Molly Paradice hailing from Scone in NSW, Isabella Cicero from Perth, Pippa Hanan from Paddington, Billy Daniels originally from Perth, Lachlan McLean from the Northern Beaches, and Bella Salerno, who spent most of her childhood in Europe.

Made in Bondi cast 2024. Image: Channel 7

The only cast member it seems who actually grew up in Bondi, is Emma Pillemer.

Not that it matters at all where people come from. But for a show that markets its cast and premise around an association with this one location, it seems strange to not find people actually from there? I mean, the show is called Made In Bondi, after all, is it not?

"Producers tried hard to get actual Bondi locals with a profile on board, but they didn't have much luck," a source told The Sunday Telegraph.

The portrayal of Bondi.

Molly Paradice and Pippa Hanan on Made in Bondi. Image: Channel 7

Another hot topic when the show aired was the one-dimensional and inauthentic representation of Bondi.

One Bondi resident told Yahoo, "Bondi isn't defined by a handful of cosmetically enhanced, entitled rich kids wanting attention."

Another local agreed, saying, "The last thing Bondi needs is more unrealistic media reinforcing stereotypes [that everybody is an influencer here].

Lawson's 'fake' accent.

When the show first aired, many were quick to criticise cast member Lawson and his strange accent, which seemed to be a mix of Aussie and South-African accents, and maybe something else as well.

"I think you may need to sack your dialogue coach," one user commented on his Instagram account.

Lawson Mahoney's Instagram 'apology' video. Image: Instagram/lawson_mahoney

With all the controversy around his pronunciation, Lawson took to his Instagram to clarify the rumours.

"I have a unique way of speaking. My L's are a little strange - a little South African," he explained.

"My T's. My grandmother always told me, 'Lawson, you want to be on television, you want to be a movie star... well say your T's and say them well'," he continued.

So, at least Lawson Mahoney's accent is actually real, according to him.

He went on to explain that he was a little nervous during the first five episodes and apologised if he offended anyone.

He finished the video by encouraging the haters to keep watching, "At the end of the day, if you're hating my voice then you must be watching it which is good in my books."

Feature image: Channel 7