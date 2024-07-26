Australia's getting it's very own version of Made in Chelsea. Here's who's been cast.

Made in Chelsea fans, get excited because a spin-off of the hugely popular UK reality show is coming to Australia very soon.

The upcoming series, Made in Bondi, will follow the lives of a group of Sydney socialites. It will be presented in the same format as the BAFTA-award-winning version—featuring glamorous parties, romances, and a lot of drama.

The show is set to premiere next month and will feature a brand-new cast along with some familiar faces from the original show. Here's everything we know about Made in Bondi.

But first watch the trailer here. Post continues after video.

When does Made in Bondi premiere?

Made in Bondi does not have a specific air date, but it is scheduled to air on Channel Seven in August.

Who are the Made in Bondi cast?

Isabella Cicero

Age: 31

Occupation: Model

Isabella Cicero is no stranger to reality TV, having previously appeared on Made in Chelsea: Sydney. After attending school in Perth, Isabella moved to Sydney to pursue a modelling career.

Billy Daniels

Age: 32

Occupation: PR Agent

Billy Daniels owns a PR firm, Billy etc., representing clients in fashion, beauty, and hospitality industries.

Pippa Hanan

Age: 22

Occupation: Distillery Apprentice

The youngest of the main cast, Pippa is an aspiring distiller who lives in Paddington. She attended boarding school with fellow cast member Molly Paradice.

Jai Kaldor

Age: 27

Occupation: Creator Agent

Working as an influencer and celebrity talent agent with Bella Management, Jai is well-versed in the world of social media and entertainment.

Lawson Mahoney

Age: 22

Occupation: Model

Lawson Mahoney attended a Sydney private boys' school and has since carved out a niche for himself as a model.

Charlie Moore

Age: 22

Occupation: Hospitality Heir

Charlie Moore is billed as a ‘hospitality heir’ on Made in Bondi. His father is the owner and head chef of Sydney’s renowned O Bar.

Lachlan (Lachy) McLean

Age: 27

Occupation: Model/Influencer and Ex-Athlete

Lachlan McLean, known as Lachy, is a model, influencer and former athlete who previously starred in Made in Chelsea: Sydney. Lachy moved to the US to pursue a football career and is a vegan.

Molly Paradice

Age: 23

Occupation: Jeweller

Molly Paradice comes from the rural NSW town of Scone and owns a jewellery brand, Made By Molly.

Emma Pillemer

Age: 22

Occupation: Jewellery Designer

Emma Pillemer is another jewellery designer, owning her brand Emma Pills.

Bella Salerno

Age: 23

Occupation: Content Creator

Bella Salerno is a model and influencer who was born in Sydney but attended school in the UK.

Paul Versace

Age: 31

Occupation: Successful Stylist

Paul Versace is a successful stylist and the founder of Styled By Bloom. He is friends with fellow cast member Billy Daniels.

Additional Made in Bondi cast members.

The show also features Kayla Krug, a 21-year-old personal trainer, and Harley Christie, a 31-year-old luxury car sales agent.

There will be special appearances by Made in Chelsea stars Tristan Phipps and Miles Nazaire as well.

Feature image: Instagram.