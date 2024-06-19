Another woman has allegedly been murdered. This time in front of two children.

Another woman has allegedly been murdered by a man in Australia.

We don't yet know her name. But we know she was 34-years-old, and she was allegedly killed in the presence of two children on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say she and the kids pulled up to a home in South Mackay in Queensland, and a 31-year-old man approached the vehicle and allegedly fired at her.

She died from a gunshot wound to the head.

The children "immediately left the vehicle and left the residence," District Officer Superintendent Graeme Paine told the media.

As a witness ran to their aid, the man reportedly fired the gun again before fleeing. The 66-year-old who came to help suffered injuries to his shoulder and hand.

The man with the gun was eventually arrested later that night outside a fast-food restaurant on the Bruce Highway. Police apparently found him by tracking his phone after an extensive manhunt.

"There is no detail for any motive or any reasons for what has occurred," Supt Paine said.

"The children were young teenagers...it is an absolutely shocking thing to have experienced.

"They were obviously very fearful they went to seek help...that help was provided and the man who gave help has been injured."

In coming days we'll no doubt learn this woman's story. But right now we know she is the 44th woman killed by violence this year in our country.

It hasn't even been a week since we lost the 43rd woman allegedly murdered.

If this post brings up any issues for you, or if you just feel like you need to speak to someone, please call 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) – the national sexual assault, domestic and family violence counselling service. It doesn’t matter where you live, they will take your call and, if need be, refer you to a service closer to home.

