If you were on #beautytok or Instagram, chances are you can't escape the launch of the new MAC Cosmetics Squirt Plumping Gloss — whether it’s a good thing or not.

Recently, a number of high-profile influencers tested the brand-new MAC gloss, and the results were… questionable.

Beauty influencers Nikki Tutorials and Meredith Duxbury are among a number of famous faces who all tried the viral new product on their lips. The drama? When each of them applied it to their lips, a large chunk of gloss broke off the product and... stuck... onto their top lip.

For context, the gloss looks like a lipstick, but it has the consistency of a glossy balm.

Take a look here:

@meredithduxbury Replying to @C H A R L O T T E ♬ original sound - Meredith Duxbury

Thoughts? Feelings?

It looked like there was WAY too much product coming out of the glosses, and they all gave their honest feedback — the stick gloss was not good.

That was until micro-influencers and beauty creators entered the chat.

They started sharing their honest feedback and posted videos of themselves swiping on the product with zero problems. No broken lip gloss. No random chunk in the middle of their lip. Just really lovely, juicy, plump-looking lips.

Of course, this made people start questioning — were the famous influencers just breaking it... on purpose?

Australian makeup artist Scortezz Beauty had this to say:

Now, there were also some critiques over the range of colours. The MAC Squirt shades include ten colours and range from green, blue, orange, black and brown.

So! With all of this crazy controversy and drama in mind, my co-host Leigh Campbell and I knew we just HAD to get our hands on the glosses and try it for ourselves.

And guess what? That's exactly what we did on this week's episode of You Beauty.

Here's how it went.

What is MAC Cosmetics Squirt Plumping Gloss?

As mentioned, M.A.C Cosmetics Squirt Plumping Gloss Stick is described on the brand's website as: "A plumping gloss stick that nourishes and conditions lips with translucent colour and non-sticky shine."

Sounds pretty nice, right?

Image: Goods, secured.

The website also said the glosses contain ginger root oil, capsicum extract and menthol for a cool, tingling sensation, as well as ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter and avocado oil to nourish.

Meaning? Your lips will look fuller and feel softer.

It comes in a total of 10 different shades, specifically made to neutralise and change the undertones of your pre-existing lip shades. Pretty cool, right?

In terms of the price, they're on the spendy end of the lip gloss club, costing $37 each.

How did you go with it?

Okay. Let's get to the juicy bit!

My friend Leigh ever so kindly ran to Myer and purchased me the 'Clear' shade, while she snapped up the shade 'Amped' for herself (which is like a pinky shade).

As she shared on the podcast: "There weren't many shades to choose from — so I don't know if this whole controversy is doing good things or bad things because it was pretty much sold out in Myer!"

Interesting!

Now, if you're a regular person and you've just bought a new lip balm/gloss (congrats!), you're going to take off the lid and twist/wind it up a little bit — not a whole heap — and swipe it on your lips.

So, that's what we did.

Annnnnnd... nothing happened.

???

Lo-and-behold, the product didn't snap off in a chunk on our lips like it did for all the famous beauty influencers.

Shocked and confused!

Instead, both Leigh and I found the application process (if you can even call it that!) to be quite the opposite. It literally glides on your lips like a soft, hydrating dream and has a beautiful; oily-type texture.

It's a little bit minty, a little bit tingly (that's the plumping part) and it makes your lips feel glossy, juicy and full.

No big chunks. No dramas.

Literally fine.

So, what's the go? Are the rumours true? Could it really be some kind of stealth marketing campaign to create some controversy?

As Leigh said, "I'm not sure a brand would do that. Also, these posts didn't have paid partnerships on them. So if they all were actually sponsored posts, that would of course be breaking the rules."

Also, if beauty content creators don't know that if you wind something up too far, it will probably snap off because it's quite soft... we're sorry, but they probably shouldn't be beauty content creators.

Leigh added: "If you read the product description, it is a plumping gloss. It's a balm. It's not a lipstick. It's not matte. It's not satin. It's basically a lip balm in a tube. It's very similar to many other lip balms I use in a tube, and I had no problem using that!"

Hear, hear.

When it comes to the colours, as we mentioned earlier, MAC had some critiques over the range of shades — which includes colours like green, blue, orange, black and brown.

However, makeup artists (like Scortezz Beauty) have been quick to defend the shade range, saying these products are actually used to utilise colour theory and neutralise or amplify your natural lip colours.

Makes sense to us!

The verdict.

TLDR; Leigh and I were both very into the MAC Squirt Plumping Lip Glosses, and there was not one application mishap to be seen.

All-in-all, the new product is a hyper-glossy balm that gives your lips a subtle plumping and tingling sensation, and comes in a range of cool shades that look super subtle once applied.

So, we tried it, and we loved it. No broken chunks of gloss, no crazy colours.

Goodness, this little tiny tube of plumping gloss has caused SO much controversy. But hey, it made us run and buy it...

