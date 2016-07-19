Your hairdresser totally knows you’re lying about these eight things.

What is it about sitting in front of a salon mirror that turns us all into compulsive liars?

Is it embarrassment? Fear of being judged? Determination to seem like you’re in control of your hair, and therefore your life?

Whatever it is, we’ve all stretched the truth about our hair at least once. Whether you take the, “Oh yeah, sorry I haven’t been here for a few months, I took a spontaneous trip to rural Africa…” route, or throw in a little, “No, no, I definitely haven’t been trimming my own fringe,” there’s a little part of you that assumes you’ll get away with it.

But of course, you don’t. Come on — your hairdresser is a trained professional. You think those jagged ends are going to slip by unnoticed? Here are seven instances where your little white lies don’t even come close to fooling your stylist.

1. “No, I haven’t dyed my own hair.”

Tried a cheeky 8-wash colour between salon visits, and thought you were in the all clear because the colour had all ‘washed out’ by the time your next appointment rolled around? Not so fast, you sly fox.

“A lot of people don’t think semi-permanent colours count as having colour in their hair, because the box colour says it lasts up to eight washes. A colourist’s eyes are so finely tuned to such subtle colour and texture differences in the hair that we can see it straight away,” explains Karen Lewis from Blondie’s Hair in Melbourne.

2. “There’s no colour in there, it’s all natural.”

With this one, you mightn’t even be aware you’re not telling the whole truth. It’s easy to assume that if you haven’t coloured your hair in a year or so, it counts as ‘uncoloured’ — but that’s not the case.

“Unfortunately, the ends of people’s hair can be more than a year old. Often women with long hair have ends that are more than five years old, so that’s five years of colour build-up, sun, wind and heat styling. Although it may not have been coloured for a year, the previous colours are still in the ends of the hair,” Karen explains.