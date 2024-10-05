'I've found a form of travel that's every bit as good as cruising (but stays on dry land).'

I do quite a bit of solo travel (the life of a single girlie, standard), and having taken many different kinds of trips, I can confidently say one of my favourite forms of travel are the ones where I don't have to think.

Sure, it's fun to explore a place on your own, frantically googling "best coffee near me" or "where should I eat in Paris" or "how do I say 'help me friend, I'm going to wet my pants if I don't find a bathroom quick smart' in Indonesian".

But you know what else I really love?

When everything is done for me. When all I have to do is get myself to the start of the holiday fun and then… chill out and occasionally follow easy instructions.

It's why I became a cruising convert last year, but I recently experienced another form of travel that drops you feet-first into luxury and takes care of every little thing your heart desires, so you can just relax. Sigh… yes, it's every bit as delightful as it sounds.

Train travel made luxe.

I recently travelled across America's southwest on the luxury Rocky Mountaineer train, and while I admittedly had no idea what to expect, it went far and above anything I could've imagined.

The Rocky Mountaineer is a luxe train company that travels various routes through the Canadian Rockies and the American Southwest. I hopped aboard their Rockies to Red Rocks trip: a two-day roll through some of the most incredible scenery I've ever witnessed. And yes, I know, I KNOW — talking about scenery might not sound thrilling to some, but trust me when I say this was a vibe.

Watch: Day One on the Rocky Mountaineer Rockies to Red Rocks journey. Post continues below.

We kicked off in Denver, Colorado, a place I'm very keen to return to and explore more one day, btw. There's a very cute Melbourne laneways vibe going on in 'LoDo', AKA Lower Downtown.

Climbing aboard our car, we settled into our cushy seats. Our incredible on-board hosts, Olivia and Kendra, shared some info about the train and the journey ahead and (ahem, perhaps my favourite way to kick things off), poured us mimosas.

Okay but this was too much fun. Image: Supplied.

The train climbed its way through the iconic Rocky Mountains, weaving its way up a series of hairpin turns before culminating in seriously stunning views over Colorado. We crossed the Continental Divide, sailed through thick, lush forests and towering canyons that frame the Colorado river, and I saw a baby bear omg. He was scrambling up the hillside and was quite possibly the cutest thing I've ever seen. Apart from Moo Deng, obvs.

The carriages are literally created for this view, and the large, dome-shaped windows make for a pretty unique sightseeing experience. Watching the landscape change drastically as we chugged along was genuinely stoonin', and I was glued to the view — which, BTW, I mostly took in from the open-air windows in the vestibule.

The windows are designed so you don't miss a thing. Image: Supplied.

Day two was where the "red rocks" part of the journey really came into play, and the sunrise over the mountains as we pulled out of Glenwood Springs and headed for the Colorado/Utah border was *chefs kiss*. After a few more animal sightings, we hit proper desert country (Prairie dogs! Pronghorns!) and rolled into Moab, Utah.

Dat scenery tho: Day one to Day two. Image: Supplied.

Do you eat on the train?

Day two of the journey started in much the same way as day one: free-flowing coffee/tea/bubbles/whateveryouplease, out-of-this-world views, commentary from the very knowledge on-board crew, and more phenom, locally sourced food.

And if you, like me, are scared of being hungry and not being able to get to food during any kind of long-distance journey (planes, I'm looking directly at you), trust me — there is nothing to worry about here, friends.

The food on board the Rocky Mountaineer was almost as glorious as the views, and there was plenty of it, both days. Special shoutout to the sugar waffle and pork sausage with lemon whip and local honey I had for breakfast on day one. And the local braised beef shortrib I had for lunch. And the fresh-baked mixed berry scone. And… okay, you get the picture.

I have to give a mention to the delicious doughy woven doughnut-esque "Dreamweaver" creation from local Glenwood Springs bakery Sweet Coloradough (bonus points for the cute company name). I mean, we literally picked up these treats before we left that morning! The team also serve up local wines — so local that you roll on through the vineyards that supply them!

Come at me, Dreamweaver. Image: Supplied.

Do you sleep on the train?

While luxe train travel might conjure visions of teeny beds in sleeper cars, the Rocky Mountaineer takes a different approach.

After the train pulled into the tiny town of Glenwood Springs, Colorado on the first night, all we had to do was walk through the (extremely quaint) station and over the road to the Hotel Anderson. We didn't even have to lug our suitcases — they were waiting for us in our cosy-as-heck rooms.

Glenwood Springs, you a cutie. Image: Supplied.

I loved the overnight stop, as it meant we got to explore a new town, and didn't miss a single second of the views on our journey. We popped next door to The Pullman for a delicious dinner, perused the local boutiques, and then strolled across the river to soak in the natural hot springs.

Heaven.

Are there… activities?

Now, what you need to know about Rocky Mountaineer is that they can curate packages for guests in their end destinations, and this includes the option to book activities. You already know I live for a 'can't-somebody-else-do-it?' holiday, so putting the next couple of days' adventures in the hands of the RM crew (who, let's face it, know the region like the backs of their hands) guaranteed an absolute adventure.

Sadly, peeping any Mormon Wives was not on the Utah agenda, but it was still a bloody great time. After shacking up at the very cute, comfortable and centrally located Gravity Haus, I took a walk around the cute town, which is bordered by incredible mountains and rock formations, ate the Best Tacos I Have Ever Had from the teeny taco truck in a carpark over the road from the hotel (seriously) then piled into a 4x4 for a tour of an area called *checks notes* Hells Revenge?

Hells Revenge: surprisingly delightful. Image: Supplied.

I know, I know, it sounds scary. But it was fine! I was fine! More than fine, it was fun! If you can handle a rollercoaster, you can handle a ride with Mike (who's been driving four-wheel hummers across the rocky terrain for 19 years and hasn't rolled the car EVEN ONCE. Onya, Mike).

The next day we explored the mind-blowing Arches National Park and took a trip out to Dead Horse National Park and yes, I agree — there ARE a lot of national parks in Moab, but it's totally warranted. I've never in my life seen anything like Arches (where, BTW, parts of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade were filmed) or Dead Horse (ahem, the final scene in Thelma and Louise, anyone?).

So, luxury train travel: what's the verdict?

I've been dying to visit the States for a while now, and the Rocky Mountaineer Rockies to Red Rocks was a comfortable, easy, safe, fun and (ahem) delicious way to check out some parts of the country I never would've imagined I'd see.

If you've been toying with the idea of taking a luxe train trip, or you've been dying to visit Moab (highly recommend!) and want to do it with all the comfy trimmings, it's worth bumping this rail itinerary to the top of your priority list.

Obsessed. Image: Supplied.

Because, honestly? I could not have felt safer, I experienced so much more than I could've anticipated, and I would (very) happily go again. With the option to book your stay in Moab, PLUS desert adventures sorted for you, the entire journey is simple, straightforward and so much fun.

And what could be better than that?

Alix Nicholson is Mamamia's Senior Weekend Editor. For more of her travel adventures, follow her on Instagram or TikTok.

Mamamia stayed as a guest of Rocky Mountaineer. All views expressed are the writer's own.