A nutritionist told us her best 8 lunchbox tips for primary school parents.

Do you often find yourself staring at an open fridge at the end of a long, demanding day, struggling to come up with a creative and nourishing lunchbox for your primary schooler? Well, let's just say, welcome to modern caregiving.

Somewhere between being a "gentle parent", having success at work and a person with something resembling a social life, you're also expected to have the equivalent of a dietetics degree when taking care of your kid's nutritional needs.

Look, all I'm saying is, you'd be forgiven for reaching for your wallet to finance another canteen lunch.

But before you throw in the tea towel, Jennifer Arguelles, Senior Nutritionist at Bega (who has that dietetics degree, by the way), has some game-changing lunchbox tips to help get you over the school year finish line.

1. Pack with purpose.

"What we need to keep in mind is that kids get about 30 per cent of their daily food intake at school," said Jennifer, "so the content of your kids' lunchbox will play a crucial role in their development and growth."

I don't know about you, but that's enough to convince me that lunchbox packing is kind of high-stakes stuff.

2. Go for grab-and-go.

For many parents, me included, convenience is a big drawcard when it comes to lunchbox planning.

But it can be tough to find convenient foods that also hit the mark nutritionally. And since most kids aged four and up aren't getting enough dairy in their diets, a product that ticks both of those boxes while offering kids a nutrient-rich dairy hit is an absolute goldmine.

"Kids can be really busy at lunchtime," said Jennifer, "really busy with everything apart from eating!"

This is just one of the reasons why she loves Yoplait's YOP and Petit Miam pouches, both of which you can grab at your local Woolies. "Anything to make their food easier for them to access is a win," she said.

Both YOP and Petit Miam yoghurt pouches are made with real fruit, which means they taste great. They also contain no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives and, of course, they hit the mark on the nutrition front as well.

"Nutrition-wise, they've got all the essential nutrients that you'd find in dairy. So, nutrients like calcium, protein, vitamin B5, vitamin B12, iodine, phosphorus and potassium — all these nutrients are essential for active and growing kids," said Jennifer.

She also pointed out that YOP yoghurt pouches contain probiotics to support kids' gut health. And perhaps most importantly, kids love them.

The Petit Miam pouches come in strawberry, mango, blueberry, vanilla, banana and fruit salad, so there's something to suit even the toughest lunchbox critic.

"Not only do they taste great, but they're also delicious, nutritious and convenient. And in the warmer months, they can even be frozen to help keep the lunchbox cool."

3. Build a balanced box.

Jennifer explained that the Australian Dietary Guidelines depict a plate filled with grain foods, fruits, vegetables, dairy and meat or meat alternatives, before offering a quick breakdown of the different categories.

Grain foods:

Multigrain bread

Wholemeal pasta

Crisp breads

Vegetables:

Snackable veggies

Leftover roast veggies

Lentils and other legumes including baked beans

Dips such as hummus

Fruits:

Fresh pieces of fruit

Frozen fruits

Fruit salad

Dairy:

Yoghurt pouches

Slices of cheese

Tetra packs of milk

Meat and meat alternatives:

Hard boiled egg

Lean chicken beef or pork in a sandwich, or with rice

Tinned fish

Falafel balls

Tofu

"That's basically your foundation for having a healthy lunchbox, and having representation from each of those food groups will help fuel your kids," said Jennifer.

4. Variety is key.

When it comes to kids' lunches, Jennifer said the key is variety. "But how we actually do this can be quite tricky. I've learned that they can get bored of even their most favourite foods," she said.

Her tip? Get them involved. "It's about providing them with that guidance," she explained, "saying, okay, you can choose; here's your template."

"For example, if you've got apples and oranges at home, 'Which one would you like to have in your lunchbox?' Then you give them a choice from each of the core food groups that we mentioned earlier.

"That way, they learn the basics of those healthy food choices and they're more likely to eat what they've packed," Jennifer explained.

5. Presentation matters.

As any parent knows, kids can be very picky creatures and it doesn't take much to put them off. On the flip side, Jennifer assured me it doesn't take a fine arts degree to impress them.

"It's something as simple as using fruit and vegetables to add colour to your lunchboxes, or changing up the way you cut something," she explained.

"Even putting foods in their favourite containers! My girls are obsessed with these cute little containers. So, if I put it in one of their favourite containers, it can really make a difference."

6. Go beyond bread.

Remember opening your lunchbox at recess, only to find the same old peanut butter sandwich packed for the fourth day in a row? Even the fanciest sandwiches can become boring if they're eaten every day.

Jennifer's fix? "Don't be afraid of using leftovers. Pack whatever you've had the night before, but just make sure it's kept safe.

"So, if you're putting cold food in a lunchbox, for example, some leftover chopped-up veggies or some kind of salad, then make sure you keep it cold with an ice pack. Or if it's warm food, something like fried rice or pasta, reheat it before they leave for school and keep it in an insulated canister like a thermos."

7. Mix new flavours with old favourites.

There's no doubt about it; getting kids to try new things is tough. But with the right delivery method, you might be surprised at how smoothly a new introduction can go.

"I'll often mix in their favourite foods with something new," Jennifer said. "For example, if I want my kids to try edamame, I'll think, okay, they like corn and carrot sticks, so I'll mix in the edamame with those because I know that they're going to eat the corn kernels or the carrot sticks."

So, mix something old with something new. Okay, got it.

8. And finally, sprinkle in some fun…

Jennifer said that provided we're modelling balanced eating most of the time, there's no reason not to include what she calls "discretionary foods" (which is, essentially, nutritionist speak for little treats).

"We need to be able to show our kids that those foods can still be a part of a healthy lifestyle," explained Jennifer.

"There's a place for them! Having those discretionary foods sometimes is completely fine. It will actually help to foster a good, healthy relationship with food."

