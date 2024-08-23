Lucinda Light was the star of this year's MAFS. She's just scored a massive break in the UK.

It's your lucky day. We bring some good news to (Lucinda) Light up your week.

This year's breakout bride on Married at First Sight — the Lucinda Light, of course — is moving up in the world (like, quite literally).

The former MAFS star is heading to the UK to front a new reality show commissioned by Channel 4 with the working title of The Honesty Box. The nine-part reality dating experiment will bring a cast of singles together in 'Truetopia', a romantic paradise where (you guessed it) honesty is the only policy.

In this radical dating experiment, every day singles will face The Honesty Box – an AI-enhanced software program to flag who is lying – which will ask probing questions about their feelings for their fellow singletons.

So what's in it for the contestants besides finding true love? Money! Those who succeed in being truthful about their feelings will be rewarded with a cool £100,000 (AU$194,000). But similar to Netflix's Too Hot To Handle, if The Honesty Box detects deception or lies at play, the prize fund gets lower.

Okay, consider me intrigued.

To sweeten the deal, Lucinda will be joined in the experiment by Geordie Shore icon and I'm A Celebrity Australia star, Vicky Pattison. Fans of Vicky will know that she prides herself on her brutal honesty and paired with Lucinda's nurturing nature as a spiritual guide, this could be a perfect combination.

Lucinda announced the exciting new reality show on her Instagram.

"So very excited to announce that I've teamed up the divine @vickypattison & @mettlemouse Productions to test whether honest really is the best policy when it comes to finding true love," she shared.

"We're headed to Truetopia to encourage a whole bunch of gorgeous singles to be their most authentic selves in paradise. Will be a whole lotta fun I reckon and I can't wait to reveal what my role is."

Vicky wrote back on Lucinda's post "HERE SHE IS [heart-eyes emoji] I cannot wait to work with you."

"Sammmmme divine lady! Loving your vibe and big heart so much," Lucinda replied.﻿

The post was liked by Lucinda's MAFS co-stars Andrea Thompson, Jono McCullough, Cassandra Allen, Lauren Dunn and Tori Adams. However, there wasn't a lot of love in the comments from the MAFS cast which is... interesting.

In a Channel 4 statement, Lucinda said she will apply her experience with MAFS to her new hosting duties. "Having undergone my own radical journey to find love, I deeply empathise with our brave cast of singles. I'm passionate about the importance of truth and authenticity in building strong relationships," she said.

"My goal is to guide our divine daters in making meaningful connections by encouraging them to share openly and honestly with one another, especially as they face the Honesty Box in Truetopia."

Vicky echoed Lucinda's sentiments about the new show. "I'm so excited to be working with Channel 4 to host this brilliant new dating experiment. It really will put the 'true' in 'true love'. I can't wait for the daters to settle in to Truetopia and to share every twist and turn with them along the way. I hope beautiful, honest love stories will blossom."

Lucinda has proven to be one of the most promising talents to emerge from any season of MAFS. Viewers fell in love with the marriage celebrant's quirky personality and spiritual musings throughout the 2024 season.

Lucinda and Timothy were fan favourites. Image: Nine.

Paired with Timothy Smith, the couple proved to be a favourite couple for their penchant for stirring drama between the couples. Lucinda and Timothy left as friends but their relationship has since soured outside the experiment.

The Australian season of Married at First Sight has a significant viewership in the UK. Each season, the series airs on Channel 4 a few months after it screened in Australia.

This year, the Aussie season premiered in the UK just a couple of weeks after it started airing in Australia. As she did in Australia, Lucinda quickly won over hearts and minds abroad and became a firm favourite.

Lucinda's pivot to UK reality TV follows a long line of MAFS experts and contestants heading up north. Relationship expert Mel Schilling serves as an expert on the UK season of Married at First Sight when she's not on our version.

Meanwhile, ex-bride Jessika Power has appeared on multiple international reality TV shows and made a home for herself in the UK since her MAFS season aired.

Feature image: Nine/Instagram/@lucindaslight.