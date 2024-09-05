For just $100, Trinity will catch a cheater red handed.

No girl ever wants to be put in this position. The horrific, dawning realisation that a partner you trusted is being unfaithful, either physically or emotionally.

The intuition sets in and the questions start, but how do you catch a cheater if he won't tell you?

Well, that's where TikTok's Trinity, 22, handle @trinitykayh, steps in. She will slide into their DMs and perform what she calls a 'loyalty test'. Her job has also previously been called a 'honeytrap', essentially on the basis that you 'catch more flies (read: cheaters) with honey.'

Everyday Trinity receives messages from desperate women who want to believe their cheating spouse, but have a sneaking suspicion something is wrong.

They pay her to play the part of 'the other woman' and see if she can tempt their men into agreeing to meet up with her.

A screenshot of one of the infidelities Trinity has exposed. Image: TikTok

Within just a few messages, Trinity's findings can leave a relationship in tatters.

With over 586k followers and 25 million likes, it's clear her service is popular. And it creates content that people can't help but voyeuristically consume.

The examples abound.

Trinity explains one client's predicament, "She said they've been on and off for a year now but she is pregnant with his kid and wanted to see if he'd cheat on her again."

Trinity followed him and the man in question followed her back. He messaged first with a simple 'You're fine as fuck wow'. Not looking good.

The man proceeded to rank his top 10 favourite celebrities adding, 'They're not you though.'

Soon enough the love rat was saying that he wanted to 'rip her clothes off', with the chat escalating to him saying he could be at her apartment in 30 minutes.

Within a matter of moments, for just USD $70, the equivalent of $104 Australian dollars, a cheater is caught and a relationship is ended.

Trinity started the 'loyalty tests' by doing her own on a partner five years ago. No surprises, he failed.

She'd seen the practice done on YouTube and thought, why not do it myself?

From there, Trinity realised that there could be other girls out there who need the help of her honeytrap service.

She started the practice through Instagram before moving to a special platform designed for infidelity detection.

Now she works through Lazo, a community of people who help desperate partners get loyalty tests performed on their significant others.

The idea behind the platform is not to necessarily trap someone, but to create normal real-world scenarios and see if the person on the other end of the communication slips up.

For Trinity, some people pass. They tell her that they have a girlfriend and that they can't see her.

But her page is filled with examples upon examples of men who are very much open to seeing her, often very soon and often for sexual purposes.

For Trinity, it's a full-time job. She's been able to make enough money to move out and get her own apartment. But it is also a personal vendetta.

"I think there's a very big misconception about me and guys think that I hate all men and I don't like guys," she explained. "If you're not a cheater and you're a decent purpose and a different guy then I have faith in you.

"I've been in a couple of very bad, very toxic relationships and I've been cheated on a couple of times," she adds. "So, a lot of my posts, I just speak from experience."

Featured image: TikTok