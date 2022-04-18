Louise Woodward was convicted for shaking baby Matthew to death. There's more to the story.

This post mentions child abuse and murder and could be triggering for some readers.

It was a case that captured the world in 1997 - everyone had an opinion on the 'killer nanny' as she prepared to go before a jury, accused of violently shaking a baby to death.

Louise Woodward was a British au pair who had been living with and working for the Eappen family in Newton, Massachusetts, for not even two months when baby Matthew died.

The excited 18-year-old had arrived on American soil keen for a new adventure. But as Matthew's mum Deborah would tell her trial, within a month they were questioning her interest in the job, patience with their kids and dedication to the role. She would stay out late and not be ready in the mornings when they needed her.

Deborah Eappen, a part-time ophthalmologist, and her husband Sunil Eappen, an anaesthetist, had two sons; Brendan and Matthew. When Louise moved in they were two and nearly eight-months-old.

On February 4, 1997, at 3:45pm, Louise called 911.

She told the operator baby Matthew was "barely breathing." She thought he might've choked on his own vomit after being put down for a nap.

He was rushed to hospital where medical experts discovered much more severe injuries on the eight-month-old, including a fractured skull and internal bleeding. He fell into a coma and died a few days later.

Doctors believed Matthew's injuries were due to him being shaken, and Louise was subsequently arrested and charged with murder.