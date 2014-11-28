Out now: the skincare product that can fake a good night's sleep

Image: L’Oreal.

You can eat kale, exercise regularly, and religiously take off your makeup at night OR you can drink copious amounts of wine, get less than the recommend seven hours sleep and fake dewy, gorgeous skin.

If you’re more camp B than camp A, we won’t judge. In fact we’ll enable you with a new product that you should know about: L’Oreal Paris Skin Perfection Magic Touch Instant Blur. Consider this roll-on your post-big night skincare saviour.

To use: apply Magic Touch Instant Blur after moisturiser to create a smooth base for your makeup. Pat it into your chin, nose, and any areas prone to shine for a velvety, matte skin finish. Unlike many skin primers, this one is non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog those pores you’re trying to cover up.

Where to buy: L’Oreal Paris Skin Perfection Magic Touch Instant Blur, $22.99 available at Priceline now.

Check out these products which can also help to disguise the puffy spots, lines and shadows on your tired ol' face:

Have you ever tried a blur cream? What did you think?