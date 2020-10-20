The cult serum that sells every 60 seconds in the US is finally here, and we tried it.

I wouldn’t call myself a beauty junkie, but if I know a cult skincare product is coming to Australia, I definitely want to try it. So when I heard that the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Serum, which sells a bottle a minute in the US*, is finally here, I thought 'sign me up and get that on my face'.

The bottle’s claim – backed by endless reviews online - is that it plumps and smooths skin. At 43, that’s exactly what I want my products to do (efficiently and inexpensively, too).

Having said that, long gone are the days when I slap my son’s baby cream on my face while I’m half asleep before bed. He’s a teenager now, and I relish my nighttime skincare routine – and it must include active ingredients.

But enjoying my nightly routine doesn’t mean I want 100 steps and $100s emptied from my bank account in one go. I’ve tried so many products by now, I know all about serums and potions, and the best ingredients for me.

That’s the other reason why the arrival of L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Serum piqued my interest: the active ingredient is one of my holy grails of anti-ageing: hyaluronic acid. This serum contains 1.5 per cent of HA, designed to help skin absorb and retain moisture and smooth out wrinkles.

It’s also a unique product because it contains two sorts of HAs: Macro Hyaluronic Acid (0.5 per cent, designed to smooth) and Micro Hyaluronic Acid (1 per cent, intended to help plump out wrinkles).

But what does this all actually do? Mamamia asked an expert - the Global Scientific Communications Director of L’Oréal, Elisabeth Bouhadana.

Elisabeth Bouhadana, the Global Scientific Communications Director of L’Oréal. Image: Supplied. Elisabeth Bouhadana, the Global Scientific Communications Director of L’Oréal. Image: Supplied. L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Serum is America's best-selling serum. Why do you think it has become such a cult product for L’Oréal Paris?

It’s highly concentrated, fast penetrating, and provides visible and fast re-plumping performance without any sticky or greasy residue. Revitalift Filler Serum has it all.

Why does our skin need extra hydration as we age?

As we age, the bounciness in our skin declines and we start to experience the first signs of ageing. The skin loses its capacity to retain moisture as our personal production of hyaluronic acid starts to slow down.

How does hyaluronic acid actually work on your skin?

There are two complementary ways – high-molecular hyaluronic acid weight only has the capacity to sit on the skin’s surface, retaining 1000 times its weight in water, slowing down its evaporation.

Low-molecular weight hyaluronic acid is fragmented and therefore smaller. It has the capacity to penetrate deeper in the epidermis, reaching the living part of the epidermis. Those cells have hyaluronic acid receptors on their membrane. Once hyaluronic acid fragments plug onto the membrane, it helps switch on the production of hyaluronic acid by the skin, slowing down the natural process and maintaining moisture level keeping the skin looking young and plump.

Is there such a thing as 'too much' hyaluronic acid for your face?

No… not in skincare.

What skin types work best with L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Serum?

All skin types are perfect for the Filler Serum, including oily or sensitive. It is also perfect for all ages. I would recommend using it alone, morning or night. If you have oily skin I would recommend cleansing your skin first. If you have younger, dry or mature skin I would suggest using the serum as the first layer before your usual moisturiser.

What are some other easy ways we can protect our skin from premature ageing?

1. Make sure you cleanse morning and evening, even if you don’t wear make-up - the oxidised oils in your skin, combined with pollution and dust, can be a source of premature ageing.

2. Moisturise with hyaluronic acid morning and evening to refill, replump and hydrate the stocks in your skin.

3. Never forget to protect yourself from UV exposure, even when you think there is no sun, as UV rays are always present.

So what is the L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Serum really like?

ROAD TEST: L'Oreal Revitalift Filler Serum. Image: Nama Winston/Mamamia.

The claim is that in six weeks, the serum will reduce up to 47 per cent of overall wrinkles and up to 60 per cent of fine lines. I’m only two weeks into it but I’m already impressed, and understand what everyone’s talking about.

I love a nice smelling product, and this serum has a light and fresh scent. But more importantly, it’s also lovely and moisturising, with no tackiness on either my fingertips or my face. It’s sort of like a liquid gel, but it’s so light, it absorbs beautifully.

Massaging it in, there’s no tingling or warming sensation, as I’ve come to expect from many anti-ageing products. Just soothing and moisturising on a freshly washed face. I only need two or three drops of the concentrate to achieve this effect.

To me, the sign of a good serum is the plumpness of how your skin feels immediately afterwards, and as you can see in the photos, my skin is looking pretty healthy after two weeks of regular use.

Verdict: Added to my nightly skin routine.

"My skin is looking pretty healthy." Image: Nama Winston/Mamamia.

If you’re looking for some extra guidance, try L’Oreal’s Skin Genius App, to help analyse your skin like an expert. Using a photo that you upload, the app calculates your skin type and what concerns to think about. The app then delivers you a product regime tailored to your skin’s needs.

I’m no expert like the people at L’Oreal, but I can tell you this - there’s nothing like going to bed with a hard-working, multi-tasking product on your face.

L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Filler Serum retails for RRP $44.95 at Chemist Warehouse.

*Based on units sold in full year 2019. Source: LRL Form: Serum, Neilsen Mass Market

