The best glow-boosting product has finally launched in Australia. And it's currently $20.

Mamamia’s Tried and Tested series is your review of the latest to hit our desks in beauty, health and wellbeing. You won’t find any #sponsored content here, just honest, relatable and independent advice. This week, Mamamia's Beauty Editor trials L'Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion.

There's some exciting news swirling around the beauty streets. And it has everyone scrambling to their nearest chemist.

You see, a certain product has decided to come to Australia, after years of slinking about the US and being ridiculously popular. It's called L'Oréal Glotion — the OG illuminating formula that pretty much started it all. And WHAT TOOK HER SO LONG.

But look, she's arrived safe and sound, and we've heard some VERY good things. In fact, apparently Kendall Jenner and Elle Fanning even wore it on the recent Met Gala red carpet. Told ya she's a big deal.

And guys, I know it feels like there's a new launch every other day (because there... is), but the buzz around this product is different — promise. Because beauty editors, makeup artists and beauty content creators will not stop talking about it.

Just take a look at our You Beauty Facebook group.

One Youbie posted in the group: "OMG GLOTION IS IN AUS" along with a screenshot of the Chemist Warehouse page. And the vibes in the comment thread were immaculate.

"Finally! I've ordered it from iHerb before and absolutely love it. So much better than the Charlotte Tilbury version which looks too cakey on me and breaks me out. So excited to try this in a different shade," someone wrote.

Yes — better than Charlotte Tilbury! A big call, we're aware.

Someone else said: "I got my hands on it yesterday! It is sooooo nice, perfect consistency, not too wet and subtle shimmer without chunks of glitter."

Another Youbie wrote: "It's awesome! I bought three last time I was in the US. Now I can get here. Thank goodness."

"This is going to sell out in no time."

Are you feeling the buzz? ARE YOU? (Just nod).

As we all know, a lot of the hyped-up beauty products you see on social media aren't always as good as they seem. So, is it actually something to rave about?

I got my hands on it and put it to the test.

What is L'Oréal Glotion?

I'm so excited I don't know where to start. (Here, probably).

To give you the all-important rundown on what L'Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion actually... is... it's described on the website as "effortless illumination and all over natural glow."

Meaning? It's basically a glow-boosting liquid formula that you can use wherever/however you want for added radiance to your makeup look. And it's a serious multi-tasker.

Similar to other bronzing drops and illuminating formulas (like Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter or Drunk Elephant's famous D-Bronzi Drops) you can use it in so many different ways.

You can wear it alone for an all-over radiant glow, mix it with foundation, use it to bronze and sculpt your face or as a highlighter. You can even mix it with moisturiser and use it on your body, for beautifully radiant limbs. All of the things!

!!!

The formula is tinted and comes in five different shades — fair, light, medium, deep and rich — to boost the skin's natural glow. It's also formulated with ingredients like glycerin and shea butter for an added lick of moisture and promises up to 24 hours of hydration.

It's RRP is $40 (we curse the cost of living), but you can currently grab it at Chemist Warehouse for $20.

How did you go with it?

Two words: Radiant glow.

First off, I love how the squeezy tube is easy to use, and the application is no fuss. I've worn it several times and use it as a base, blending it into my skin and layering foundation over the top for that 'lit from within', lightbulb-in-a-bottle effect.

The formula itself is light, silky and beautifully blendable (literally feels like you're wearing nothing), and I love how it's not too glittery or sparkly — it's perfectly subtle and leaves a very natural-looking glow as opposed to that weird Tin Man look you get with a lot of other formulas.

Here's the finish on the back of my hand:

So glowy!

It also sits beautifully under your foundation or mixed in with it — there's not a sniff of pilling and I loved how it didn't sit in the fine lines around my eyes and stick to dry patches on my face as opposed to thicker formulations. It's not drying, cakey, greasy or any of that jazz.

I chose the shade 'Medium' to wear over the weekend when I went to a wedding because I was wearing fake tan, but would probably go for the 'light' shade as an everyday finish for my particular skin tone.

Here's it looked like on my face:

I used it as my base and applied a lick of foundation over the top.

The verdict.

While there are TONS of illuminating, glow-boosting formulas and bronzing drops on the market (it feels like every brand has come out with their own version), Glotion has been hailed as one of the original formulas — and honestly, it's easy to see why people love it so much.

Put simply, it works with your skin instead of against it, giving your skin a helpful little leg up without putting on a massive show.

You can wear it alone and it doesn't look like you're wearing anything — just lots and lots of lovely glow. Worn with foundation, your skin looks flawless and healthy, and on the high points it gives a subtle yet noticeable dimension to your face.

Did someone say new holy grail?

Feature image: Supplied.