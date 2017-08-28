Lorde performed at the VMAs with a flu. Is all of us rocking up to work when clearly ill.

Let’s all agree, being sick at work is the absolute worst. With open offices and snarky co-workers, everyone’s telling you to go home while simultaneously not offering a solution as to how all your work will get done without you.

Someone who knows this all too well today is Lorde.

Only her ‘office’ is the stage at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards and her co-workers are the millions of people watching live around the world.

Soldiering on with an interpretive dance routine to her song, ‘Homemade Dynamite’, the New Zealand singer/songwriter did her best to put on a good show without actually singing.

And to be honest, we’re impressed she even made it out on stage to begin with.

While some would have made a fuss explaining just how sick they are (you know the ones), the 20-year-old Grammy-winning performer got on with it because she is a mega-star who can dance if she bloody well wants to.

Judging by a few of the confused faces in the crowd, maybe a cheeky disclaimer would have satisfied the punters who had no idea what the hell was going on.

Lorde eventually felt the need to explain, posting a health update on Twitter.

“You can’t tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad I needed an IV (sic),” she wrote, adding the hashtag #showgoeson.

We hope Lorde’s posse of men whisked her off the stage and into a warm bed with some flannelette pyjamas and a bowl of chicken noodle soup, STAT.

In the mean time, we’ll be calling in sick tomorrow to learn those dance moves before the weekend.