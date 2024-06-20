When are the 2024 Logie Awards? Everything we know.

Australian television's biggest night will be here before we know it — and the announcement of the official nominations is taking place this Sunday.

The 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards are taking place in Sydney and will be hosted by Have You Been Paying Attention's Sam Pang for the second year in a row.

Here's everything to know ahead of the ceremony.

When are the 2024 Logie Awards?

The 64th TV WEEK Logie Awards will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2024, at The Star in Sydney, Australia.

Where can I watch the 2024 Logie Awards?

The event will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and streamed on 7plus starting at 7:00 PM AEST.

Who is hosting the 2024 Logie Awards?

Comedian Sam Pang will return to host the TV WEEK Logie Awards, following his successful and widely praised stint in 2023.

Read more: Sam Pang roasted everyone at the 2023 Logies. Now he's back.

Image: Channel 7.

The Logie Awards up for grabs.

The Logies will feature 24 award categories in 2024, with some changes from previous years:

Most Popular Awards

TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE – Most Popular Personality on Australian Television

Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter

Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent

Best Awards

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Drama

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Drama

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actor in a Comedy

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Lead Actress in a Comedy

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actor

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best Supporting Actress

TV WEEK SILVER LOGIE – Best News or Public Affairs Presenter

Best Drama Program

Best Miniseries or Telemovie

Best Entertainment Program

Best Current Affairs Program

Best Scripted Comedy Program

Best Comedy Entertainment Program

Best Competition Reality Program

Best Structured Reality Program

Best Lifestyle Program

Best News Coverage or Public Affairs Report

Best Factual or Documentary Program

Best Sports Coverage

Best Children's Program

When can the public vote?

The three awards the public can vote on are the TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television, the Bert Newton Award for Most Popular Presenter and the Graham Kennedy Award for Most Popular New Talent.

Public voting will commence on Monday, June 24, 2024, following the announcement of the official nominations on Sunday, June 23.

Voting will close at different times for certain categories — 7:00 PM AEST Saturday, August 17 for most categories, 7:30 PM AEST Sunday, August 18 for the Bert Newton Award and Graham Kennedy Award, and 10:30 PM AEST Sunday, August 18 for the Gold Logie.

Feature image: Getty.