Why two of Australia’s biggest stars are not attending the Logies.

Today is the day. The 2024 TV Week Logie Awards are upon us, but some of the Australia's biggest stars are giving it a miss.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Logies OG Karl Stefanovic won't be attending. What excuse does the TV king have? He's apparently out celebrating his 50th birthday in Sydney. My money is on the Today host swinging by for the after-party because we know he can't resist a Logies rager.

Another staple of the TV world, Abbie Chatfield, will be a no-show too. She stunned last year in a black number, posing with Tony Armstrong, and many had hoped Abbie would turn up this year with her boyfriend, DJ Adam Hyde.

But alas, there was no Abbie in sight.

"I'm not going. I don't want to work for free, too much faff. It's so much faff!" she told Yahoo Lifestyle. "Adam gets home from his shows at five o'clock, so I'll be getting him from the airport and probably having dinner at home and we'll go to the movies or something."

The reality star giving the TV Week Logie Awards a miss could have something to do with her show Fboy Island missing out on a nomination.

When the new season premiered, a fan joked that Abbie was dressed as a Logie in a gorgeous bronze dress. In response, Abbie posted on an Instagram Story "If only we were nominated for anything! Robbed!' the 29-year-old wrote. Oop!

Abbie Chatfield and Dave Hughes at the 63rd TV WEEK Logie Awards in 2023. Image: Getty.

It's unclear whether Abbie decided not to attend due to the snub or she had no plans to attend the big night.

Other notable names who didn't attend the Logies were Sunrise host David Koch, as earlier this year he announced he was departing the morning show.

Daily Mail reports that Sylvia Jeffreys, Kerri-Anne Kennerley and Ricki Lee-Coulter also won't be making an appearance at tonight's Logies.

Last year, Kyle Sandilands didn't attend the awards even though he was expected to host. For 2024, he still has zero plans to show up despite Australian Idol being nominated, as he admitted on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that he "just can’t be bothered". Huge mood.

In June, former Gold Logie nominee Chrissie Swan claimed she had been snubbed by the event’s organisers. "I don't think I'm invited this year. I think this is the first year I haven't been invited in years," she said on her Nova radio show.

Wait, who is going??

Keep up to date with all the best red carpet moments and live coverage from the 2024 Logies here.

Feature image: Getty.