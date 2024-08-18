How does Logies voting work? Why the rules and categories changed in 2024.

Dapper suits, glittering gowns, loads of drama: can you feel it? 2024 TV WEEK Logie Awards are fast approaching.

With the Logies set to air on August 18, many Aussie TV fans are ready to cast their vote for their favourite stars and shows. But how do they do it?

This year, Channel 7 have changed how voting works — along with completely removing one category of awards. Here's everything you need to know about Logies voting, and how the winners are selected.

What are the Logie Award categories?

Get ready, because this is unnecessarily complicated in 2024.

Previously, the Logie Awards were split into two different categories: Most Popular and Most Outstanding.

The 11 Most Popular Awards were voted for by fans, while 12 Most Outstanding Awards were voted on by a select group of industry experts.

This explains why the Most Popular Awards would often go to big shows like MAFS, Home and Away and Neighbours, while Most Outstanding would often go to smaller productions that might not have such huge followings, but were truly excellent and deserving.

But this year, they've made some changes, and the decision received mixed reviews from Logie-lovers when it was revealed.

They have kept the Most Popular category for only three awards: The Gold Logie, Most Popular Presenter and Most Popular New Talent. However, they've scrapped the Most Outstanding categories.

Instead, they'll have a "Best" category that combines elements of both Popular and Outstanding voting practices for 20 more categories. That's a total of 23.

Winners of the Best awards will be decided by a combined score: a score from judges, according to the set assessment criteria (30 per cent), supplied audience data (20 per cent) and a certain number of Australian public votes (50 per cent).

And if you're thinking, 'Well that's confusing', correct! It is! But them's the breaks.

Adding another layer of complexity, the judging panel is no longer made up only by objective industry experts. It's now made up of several different types of experts: 20 representatives from each broadcaster (which includes networks and streaming services), plus a panel composed of members of the media and other industry experts and professionals.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that there will be checks and balances in place to ensure the judges don't just... vote for their own shows.

There are a total of 23 categories, and you can check out all the nominees here.

The Gold Logie nominees Sonia Kruger, Tony Armstrong, Andy Lee, Robert Irwin, Larry Emdur and Julia Morris (not pictured, Asher Keddie). Image: Getty.

How can you vote for the Logies?

Voting opened in June, and the Best categories will stay open until 7pm AEST on Saturday, August 17.

But there's yet another layer of fun complexity — voting for the Most Popular Presenter and Most Popular New Talent awards will close at 7:30pm on Sunday, August 18.

Voting for the TV Week Gold Logie Award for Most Popular Personality on Australian Television will close at 10:30pm, towards the tail end of the live broadcast. Which means you can continue voting for Gold almost all night long.

It'll keep things nice and complicated, all the way up to the final moments.

Fans can cast their vote here.

The TV WEEK Logie Awards will air on Channel 7 on Sunday, August 18 at 7pm. Check out our Logies hub for all the latest updates.