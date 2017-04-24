ICYMI: Here's your wrap of every Logie award winner.

In case you didn’t have the stamina to make it through Sunday night’s five-hour Logies ceremony (or the foresight to take today off), let’s catch you up.

By now you’re probably aware of the best and most controversial outfits, Kerri-Anne’s induction into the Hall of Fame, plus Samuel Johnson’s double-win and beautiful tribute to his cancer-stricken sister, Connie.

But what about the rest? Here is the complete list of all the talented winners.

Post continues…



* TV WEEK GOLD LOGIE – Best Personality On Australian TV: Samuel Johnson

* BEST ACTOR: Samuel Johnson

* BEST ACTRESS: Jessica Marais

* BEST PRESENTER: Waleed Aly

* BEST NEW TALENT: Rob Collins

* BEST DRAMA PROGRAM: Molly, Seven

* BEST ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM: Have You Been Paying Attention?, Ten

* BEST NEWS PANEL OR CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM: The Project, Ten

* BEST REALITY PROGRAM: The Block, Nine

* BEST SPORTS PROGRAM: The NRL Footy Show, Nine

* BEST LIFESTYLE PROGRAM: The Living Room, Ten

* BEST FACTUAL PROGRAM: Gogglebox, Ten

* MOST OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: A Place to Call Home, Seven

* MOST OUTSTANDING MINISERIES OR TELEMOVIE: The Kettering Incident, Foxtel

* MOST OUTSTANDING ACTOR: Henry Nixon

* MOST OUTSTANDING ACTRESS: Anna Torv

* MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR: Damon Herriman

*MOST OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Debra Lawrance

* GRAHAM KENNEDY AWARD FOR MOST OUTSTANDING NEWCOMER: Elias Anton

* MOST OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAM: Have You Been Paying Attention?, Ten

* MOST OUTSTANDING COMEDY PROGRAM: Please Like Me, ABC

* MOST OUTSTANDING CHILDREN'S PROGRAM: Little Lunch, ABC

* MOST OUTSTANDING SPORTS COVERAGE: 2016 Olympic Games, Seven Network

* MOST OUTSTANDING NEWS COVERAGE: Sky News, Election 2016

* MOST OUTSTANDING PUBLIC AFFAIRS REPORT: Australia's Shame, Four Corners

* MOST OUTSTANDING FACTUAL OR DOCUMENTARY PROGRAM: Conviction, ABC

And that's it. Until next year, TV fans.

Do you agree with the results? Or was your favourite Aussie program overlooked? Tell us in the comments below.